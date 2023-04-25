Stunning Aurora Australis lights up the sky in Christchurch

Stunning beams of light from the Aurora Australis have been photographed in the South Island.

Christchurch resident Natalie Crowther was there to capture the beautiful phenomenon on Monday night.

She picked out where she could get the best view weeks in advance and was ready to set up some beautiful shots from Lake Ellesmere.

Natalie told 1News: "It was amazing. All the beams were moving every 30 seconds."

The Aurora captured from Lake Ellesmere Canterbury. (Source: Supplied)

She said she had found an old beaten up ute on the lake which has turned to mud and swamp which can be seen in her images.

"The weather was a little bit breezy but the sky showed no clouds at all," she said.

Natalie has been chasing the Aurora for over ten years now, but says last night was very special.

"I felt quite emotional seeing it."

Taken from Waikanui Beach, Ashburton by Bex Esler. (Source: Supplied)

Stargazers from across Aotearoa have shared their photos of the Aurora from across the country today.

One image shows a breathtaking view of the sky painted incredible shades of pink and yellow.

Another picture shows the stars sprinkled on a black canvas with purple, red and yellow.

The light display is caused by particles from the sun colliding with the Earth's magnetic field.

While auroras happen all year round, the best time to see them is in winter.

By Farida Refaat