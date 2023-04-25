Five youths arrested after overnight crime rampage in Auckland

Police are responding to a spate of ram-raids and burglaries across Auckland last night, with five young people arrested.

The first incident was an attempted burglary at a commercial premises on Botany Rd around 1.20am.

The alleged offenders didn't gain and left the scene in a separate vehicle. Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

At around 1.30am, a burglary was then reported at a commercial building on Ponsonby Rd.

"It appears a vehicle was used to gain entry. One vehicle was left at the scene and one vehicle was used to flee the scene," police said.

Police then found the second vehicle and three men were arrested.

"An 18-year-old man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today, 25 April, on charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, burglary by night and assaulting police."

A 17-year-old man is also due to appear in Auckland Youth Court on charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and burglary by night and a 16-year-old male will be referred to youth services.

Also around 1.30 this morning, police responded to reports of a burglary at another commercial premise on Meadowland Drive.

"It appears a vehicle was used to gain entry. Inquiries are ongoing to locate the offender/s and determine what was stolen."

At 3.30am, police responded to reports of a burglary on the Esplanade in Campbells Bay.

A vehicle wasn't used gain entry and the offenders fled in a vehicle.

Police found the vehicle but decided not to persue it due to "safety concerns" and instead followed from a distance.

The vehicle was then spiked on the State Highway 1 link to State highway 16 and two youths were taken into custody.

Police said they will be referred to Youth Services.

Vape products and a cash till were recovered, and inquiries are ongoing.

Police said they then responded to reports of a burglary on Paerata Rd in Pukekohe around 5.20am.

"It appears a vehicle was used to gain entry. The vehicle was recovered a short distance from the site."

Inquiries are ongoing to find those involved and determine what was stolen.

12 arrested in Rotorua and Taupō

A further 12 young people were arrested in Rotorua and Taupō following a series of aggravated robberies and ram raids that took place last week.

The first aggravated robbery occurred on Sunset Road in Rotorua's Sunnybrook, where two young people entered the store demanding items before fleeing in a vehicle.

The following day two young people were arrested and have since appeared before the youth court in relation to the robbery.

Later on that day, a group of five young people threatened a worker at a business on Hamurana Road at around 4pm, demanding tobacco products.

The alleged offenders were unsuccessful and fled the scene in a car, which was spiked by police.

Fleeing on foot, the five youths were eventually stopped after a chase involving a police dog handler.

They were taken into custody and have since appeared before the Youth Court.

"Police acknowledge the assistance of Rotorua Lakes Council in the efforts to locate the offenders, as part of the Community Safety Plan partnership," a spokesperson said.

Yesterday morning, another four young people allegedly robbed a jewellery store on Horomātangi Street, smashing displays and threatening customers and employees.

This comes after police were alerted to a ram-raid by the group in Putāruru.

A fog cannon was deployed, and the offenders made their escape in a car.

Police found the vehicle in Atimuri, where the four assailants damaged a police car while making their escape.

The vehicle was spiked on SH30 near Rotorua, and five people were taken into custody.

They are all facing charges at the Youth Court.

“I’m really proud of how hard our staff are working and their level of expertise when it comes to taking these offenders off the streets," said Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson.

"These results should reassure the community and business owners that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending.”