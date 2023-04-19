New Zealand
Ram-raids: Police superintendent responds to public interventions

6:10am

Police superintendent Phillip Taikato has urged members of the public not to intervene when they witness ram-raids.

"Generally police want to discourage people from intervening," he told Seven Sharp.

"If you are witness to suspicious or unlawful behaviour, you should really contact the police as soon as possible so we can respond."

It comes after a Cambridge grandmother smashed her car into one used by ram-raiders, after she witnessed an attack on a Spark store on Easter Monday, prompting the thieves to flee.

Asked about members of the public finding a safe place and filming incidents, Taikato said that's fine.

"If you judge that the place is safe and you're at no risk, then that would be good and proper to do.

"A safe community is a connected community, and if we look out for each other and support those around us, then we will be better off as a community and as a safer New Zealand," he added.

And for people who take the law into their own hands when witnessing ram-raids in particular, Taikato said: "I would discourage that sort of behaviour.

"You're putting yourself at a greater risk of harm and we want to avoid that.

"Take your distance, seek cover if you need to, and if you can record, record, or note anything that could be of help to our future investigations later on.

"But do not put yourself in the way of danger or jeopardise your safety," he stressed.

