Watch: CCTV shows Christchurch gun shop ram-raid

Source: 1News

A gun shop in Christchurch was hit by a ram-raid overnight.

A stolen Mazda Demio was used to gain entry to Gun City on Cranford St, with police saying four people were involved.

They left in a black Subaru Forester.

Owner Dave Tipple told the NZ Herald that footage showed an air rifle and paintball gun were taken. Ammunition was littered through the store.

In another incident, a Marshland Rd store was burgled by three men, who used mallets to gain entry at around 5.20am.

"The offenders left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift," police said.

"It is not yet known if the events are linked, however in both cases, CCTV is being reviewed and police are following lines of inquiry to apprehend the offenders."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

