Politics
1News

Hipkins and Albanese meet after historic citizenship announcement

1:12pm
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meets with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meets with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the first time following yesterday's historic citizenship announcement set to benefit hundreds of thousands of Kiwis living across the ditch.

It was announced yesterday that from July 1, New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria will be able to become Australian citizens — allowing them access to all the same services and benefits.

Kiwi children born in Australia will also become citizens at birth - instead of having to wait until they turn 10.

Hipkins described the announcement as a "blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia".

Hipkins and Albanese attended a World War I grave unveiling in Brisbane this morning, ahead of Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday.

The pair greeted each other warmly and stood side by side as the ceremony took place.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian PM Anthony Albanese bow their heads at Lutwyche Cemetery in Brisbane for the unveiling of graves of NZ World War I soldiers.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian PM Anthony Albanese bow their heads at Lutwyche Cemetery in Brisbane for the unveiling of graves of NZ World War I soldiers. (Source: 1News)

They are due to speak to media at 2.40pm NZT.

The citizenship announcement was made yesterday morning on the 50th anniversary year of the trans-Tasman travel arrangement, which allows each country's people to live and work in the other country.

Hipkins said it was the "biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in a generation" and it restored most of the rights Kiwis had in Australia before they were revoked in 2001.

"These changes will make a real and meaningful difference to the lives of many New Zealanders and their children by giving those who decide to take up Australian citizenship similar rights to Australians living in New Zealand," he said.

New Zealanders who became Australian citizens could retain their New Zealand citizenship.

"These dual citizens are not lost to New Zealand – but draw us closer together," Hipkins said.

The change, which will take effect from July 1 this year, will also be retrospective - meaning New Zealanders on temporary, special category visas who arrived since 2001, had lived in Australia for four years, and met standard citizenship criteria would be included.

In a statement, Albanese said the two countries had a "deep friendship" forged through history, shared values and a common outlook.

He said he looked forward to strengthening that relationship and he was proud of offer the benefits that citizenship provides to New Zealanders "raising families, working and building their lives in Australia".

Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said it was "only fair" the opportunity to become an Australian citizen was made easier "for our closest friends and allies".

Kiwis' new path to Aussie citizenship

  • Rights come into effect on July 1 this year
  • Applies to Kiwis on temporary, special category visas who have lived in Australia for four years, and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria (e.g. pass a character check, adequate knowledge of Australia, a basic English competency, will continue to reside in or have a connection with Australia) and attend a citizenship ceremony
  • Is retrospective - those in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first
  • Will cost $490 AUD
  • No minimum income requirement or health requirement
  • Gives Kiwis access to services and benefits, once they become citizens
  • Allows Kiwi children born in Australia to become citizens at birth (rather than waiting till they turn 10, as they do now)
  • Applies to New Zealand citizens, including New Zealand citizens from the states and territories within the Realm of New Zealand (the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau)
New ZealandAustraliaPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch live: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

LIVE

Watch live: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

The NZ and Australian prime ministers are in Brisbane today.

18 mins ago

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

The merger was scrapped in February as a part of a 'policy bonfire' heading into this year's election.

1:52pm

Kiri Allan insists she’s committed to hate speech laws

Kiri Allan insists she’s committed to hate speech laws

11:08am

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

10:19am

5:35

Allan defends decision not to declare Meng Foon conflict of interest

Allan defends decision not to declare Meng Foon conflict of interest

9:00am

3:36

Fears of brain drain downplayed with lure of Australian citizenship

Fears of brain drain downplayed with lure of Australian citizenship

7:37am

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

LIVE

Watch live: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

Watch live: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

1:52pm

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

1:31pm

Temperatures to plummet as cold snap sweeps across country

Temperatures to plummet as cold snap sweeps across country

1:20pm

Body found near Dunedin walking track, cause of death 'unexplained'

Body found near Dunedin walking track, cause of death 'unexplained'

1:12pm

Hipkins and Albanese meet after historic citizenship announcement

Hipkins and Albanese meet after historic citizenship announcement

12:46pm

With retention rates plummeting, how can NZ keep soldiers?

6:00

With retention rates plummeting, how can NZ keep soldiers?
1
2
3
4
5
6