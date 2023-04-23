Hipkins and Albanese meet after historic citizenship announcement

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the first time following yesterday's historic citizenship announcement set to benefit hundreds of thousands of Kiwis living across the ditch.
It was announced yesterday that from July 1, New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria will be able to become Australian citizens — allowing them access to all the same services and benefits.
Kiwi children born in Australia will also become citizens at birth - instead of having to wait until they turn 10.
Hipkins described the announcement as a "blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia".
Hipkins and Albanese attended a World War I grave unveiling in Brisbane this morning, ahead of Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday.
The pair greeted each other warmly and stood side by side as the ceremony took place.
They are due to speak to media at 2.40pm NZT.
The citizenship announcement was made yesterday morning on the 50th anniversary year of the trans-Tasman travel arrangement, which allows each country's people to live and work in the other country.
Hipkins said it was the "biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in a generation" and it restored most of the rights Kiwis had in Australia before they were revoked in 2001.
"These changes will make a real and meaningful difference to the lives of many New Zealanders and their children by giving those who decide to take up Australian citizenship similar rights to Australians living in New Zealand," he said.
New Zealanders who became Australian citizens could retain their New Zealand citizenship.
"These dual citizens are not lost to New Zealand – but draw us closer together," Hipkins said.
The change, which will take effect from July 1 this year, will also be retrospective - meaning New Zealanders on temporary, special category visas who arrived since 2001, had lived in Australia for four years, and met standard citizenship criteria would be included.
In a statement, Albanese said the two countries had a "deep friendship" forged through history, shared values and a common outlook.
He said he looked forward to strengthening that relationship and he was proud of offer the benefits that citizenship provides to New Zealanders "raising families, working and building their lives in Australia".
Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said it was "only fair" the opportunity to become an Australian citizen was made easier "for our closest friends and allies".
Kiwis' new path to Aussie citizenship
- Rights come into effect on July 1 this year
- Applies to Kiwis on temporary, special category visas who have lived in Australia for four years, and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria (e.g. pass a character check, adequate knowledge of Australia, a basic English competency, will continue to reside in or have a connection with Australia) and attend a citizenship ceremony
- Is retrospective - those in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first
- Will cost $490 AUD
- No minimum income requirement or health requirement
- Gives Kiwis access to services and benefits, once they become citizens
- Allows Kiwi children born in Australia to become citizens at birth (rather than waiting till they turn 10, as they do now)
- Applies to New Zealand citizens, including New Zealand citizens from the states and territories within the Realm of New Zealand (the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau)
