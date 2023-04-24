Lifetime pass holders hope to raise millions to save Ruapehu skifields

A group of lifetime pass holders is hoping to crowdfund millions of dollars to keep Mt Ruapehu's two skifields, Whakapapa and Tūroa, in public hands.

Current operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went into voluntary administration in October following a poor season and Covid disruption.

Ruapehu Skifields Stakeholders Association has taken inspiration from the successful campaign to buy Awaroa Beach at the top of the South Island.

About 40,000 people contributed more than $2 million to secure Awaroa - topped up with $350,000 from the Government - and it has since been incorporated into Abel National Tasman Park.

Stakeholders association chairman Jason Platt said people who contributed to save Ruapehu's skifields would get an even better deal.

"It's very different because the people we are going to to raise the money actually use it and have something to lose.

"With the beach they didn't. It was a nice to have. So, while it's crowdfunding, it's very different."

Platt said the 14,000 life pass holders would be asked to dig deepest, but they had the most to lose if the skifields closed permanently or were sold off to commercial operators.

"Look, from the life pass holders we're looking to raise anywhere from between $6 million to $10 million.

"The second part of that is the normal crowd which are, for example, ski clubs. There are 48 clubs on the mountain with approximately 20,000 to 25,000 members."

Casual users and significant stakeholders - whom he did not name - would also be asked to contribute.

Association committee member Sam Clarkson said it was not feasible to run the skifields for a profit.

"My understanding of what a commercial model means by definition is that someone's making money out of it.

"We believe there's insufficient margin in the operation to do both, to build lifts and pay dividends."

He said ideally crowdfunding would help create a $5m backstop to account for poor weather or volcanic activity while lift passes and commercial activities would cover operational costs.

If skiers wanted new or better lifts they would have to dig deeper still.

Clarkson said the Government would be required to underwrite rebooting the skifields and skiers would have to be prepared to pay more for lift passes.

"But in return for paying for that season pass or that day pass or whatever, is an undertaking on our behalf to make sure those lifts are actually running and running well and running in a timely fashion."

Duane Major, who ran the campaign to buy Awaroa, backed the life pass holders' efforts.

"Obviously, it's a topic dear to my heart and I'm absolutely stoked to see other people trying to attempt the same thing and many people have and many people are quite regularly actually.

"So, we've been aware of others' similar initiatives and I'm stoked to hear there's another one and really hope it gets across the line."

He recommended going all in.

"Our experience was you go out on a limb and there's a lot of great New Zealanders who will go out there on the limb with you and I encourage them to take risks and be bold and to really dig deep into your values and to share those values and find other people who share them too.

"Yeah, I would just encourage them to give it a go, win or lose, and have some fun and bring some people along onboard for the journey."

It was understood four groups have made bids for the skifields.

They include a commercial takeover, while two bidders are only interested in Tūroa.

All of Ruapehu Alpine Lift's creditors, including Life Pass Holders, will vote on a plan for the skifields at a watershed meeting in early May.

By Robin Martin of rnz.co.nz