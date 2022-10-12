Locals worried amid Mt Ruapehu ski fields administration

Locals are concerned that the Mt Ruapehu ski fields going into voluntary administration will impact businesses in the region.

Administrators from PwC were appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts yesterday, after a couple of challenging years for the company.

The financial troubles arose following Covid-19 impacting tourism numbers as well as poor weather this winter.

Ruapehu businesses are worried that without visitors in the region, they'll be forced to close down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you don't have people coming through your community that's obviously going to have a knock on effect," Ruapehu Brewing Company's Austin Hobson said.

One restaurant owner said the voluntary administration news was a further blow to a business was already struggling with understaffing.

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said climate change and no snow was forcing locals to adapt.

"We've got to adjust to that and reset our thinking of how we're going to move forward on this," he said.

Kirton has also joined in on calls urging the Government to step in and support businesses in the region that are struggling.

"They should be sitting up as well because it's in the national interest that this is successful."