Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins at ease on Australia trip

Chris Hipkins really leaned into his trip to Australia this weekend and seemed at ease amidst the security, pressure and chaos of an international visit.

He was there to coincide with Australia's announcement that from July 1 it would open up a pathway to citizenship for 560,000-odd Kiwis who have made Australia home.

Foreign affairs isn't Hipkins' natural gig but he's playing it as the boy from the Hutt and not overthinking it.

He came across as natural and adept and echoed the relaxed vibe set by Anthony Albanese.

It's not a major surprise Hipkins was relaxed in Brisbane yesterday. He was basking in the glory of the pathway to citizenship announcement - and Australians are our mates after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

A good example of Albanese's casualness was when an Australian journalist at the bi-lateral joint press conference said: "This [question] is for you Albo."

When those around reacted with surprise at the use of the nickname to his face, "Albo" joked to Hipkins: "We're quite casual here."

Hipkins, for his part, got out of his motorcade underneath the Defence Force plane and posed with the police motorbikes lined up on the tarmac. Clearly finding it all a bit cool.

It's a natural and down-to-earth way to react to the very unnatural pomp and ceremony of high office.

Jacinda Ardern had superstar status overseas. She was mobbed by selfie-seekers and easily connected with the public. She invariably did well under pressure and on the world stage. Doors opened for her that won't open for Hipkins.

John Key played the photo-op card well. He knew to give the cameras something to play with.

We saw Hipkins following that style yesterday. Two prime ministers eating a sausage sizzle is always going get traction. These things are always thought through and both prime ministers were game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two prime ministers enjoying hot dogs in Brisbane today. (Source: 1News)

It sends a signal about the two countries' mateship and the ease of our relationship.

Hipkins notched up a gala dinner on Saturday night, managing to deliver his speech while his body clock was clearly screaming it was 10.30pm NZ time. He nonetheless affably circulated with the business crowd.

It is worth noting there was standing and clapping at the arrival of the Queensland governor but not the same fanfare for the New Zealand prime minister.

He teased a visit from Albanese to New Zealand, inviting him and saying it would be a warm welcome. One journalist asked if he was going to take the Australian prime minister to the Hutt.

He didn't rule it out - so Albanese is in for a cultural treat.

So is the Hutt.