Politics
1News

Analysis: Citizenship rights for Kiwis in Aus will benefit Kiwis at home

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
7:03pm
The two prime ministers enjoying hot dogs in Brisbane today.

The two prime ministers enjoying hot dogs in Brisbane today. (Source: 1News)

A stone has been removed from New Zealand's shoe.

That stone was the diplomatic issue of New Zealanders' rights and citizenship pathway in Australia.

On Saturday Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced that from July 1 New Zealanders would have a direct path to citizenship in the lucky country.

Both prime minister Chris Hipkins and Australian home minister Clare O'Neil have expressed New Zealanders in Australia were permanently temporary and it was unsustainable.

It was also unfair - given Australian citizens' rights in New Zealand, and comparatively straightforward pathway to New Zealand residency and citizenship.

The issue was a persistent feature of every chat between the two countries' leaders for 20 years.

While it's been a big issue for New Zealand, there really hasn't been much the little brother country could do but ask nicely, over and over and over again. We had little recourse to get what we wanted.

Enter Anthony Albanese and his willingness to sort the issue. It's a relatively easy thing for Australia to do that will have a profound effect on Australia-based New Zealanders, but also on New Zealand.

The two prime ministers in Brisbane today.

The two prime ministers in Brisbane today. (Source: 1News)

Not only does it wipe the issue off the table, leaving more room for discussion of other important issues - improving and ever-closer trade, business and economic ties spring to mind - but it warms the relationship.

That can only be beneficial for both nations, as Albanese pointed out in Brisbane today.

It's New Zealand first on the phone when Australia needs help in natural disasters.

As the story goes our nations' modern postcolonial identities were forged, fighting side by side, as Anzac brothers and sisters.

But relationships require work and upkeep or they deteriorate. While Albanese joked today he couldn't imagine Australia and New Zealand not having a close bond, it's not impossible. The Anzac relationship is not one to be complacent about.

The win is not just for Kiwis over the ditch but also those back home in Aotearoa. We all benefit from a positive relationship with Australia.

With the niggling issue dealt to, now it's easier to walk side by side.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and AnalysisAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Expert: Some parts of NZ tax system unfair 'by design'

Expert: Some parts of NZ tax system unfair 'by design'

Geof Nightingale said the Government is unlikely to use its political capital to introduce a capital gains tax before the election.

3:04pm

Full video: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

Full video: Hipkins and Albanese speak after citizenship announcement

The NZ and Australian prime ministers were in Brisbane today.

2:35pm

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

What’s the Government’s post-merger media plan?

1:52pm

Kiri Allan insists she’s committed to hate speech laws

Kiri Allan insists she’s committed to hate speech laws

11:08am

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

10:19am

5:35

Allan defends decision not to declare Meng Foon conflict of interest

Allan defends decision not to declare Meng Foon conflict of interest

9:00am

3:36

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Cost of living hitting pensioners in the pocket

23:08

Cost of living hitting pensioners in the pocket

51 mins ago

NZ Defence Force contingent heading to London for King's coronation

1:56

NZ Defence Force contingent heading to London for King's coronation

7:03pm

Analysis: Citizenship rights for Kiwis in Aus will benefit Kiwis at home

4:34

Analysis: Citizenship rights for Kiwis in Aus will benefit Kiwis at home

6:31pm

New Australian Kiwis optimistic for those who follow

4:34

New Australian Kiwis optimistic for those who follow

5:55pm

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

5:34pm

Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
1
2
3
4
5
6