Analysis: Citizenship rights for Kiwis in Aus will benefit Kiwis at home

A stone has been removed from New Zealand's shoe.

That stone was the diplomatic issue of New Zealanders' rights and citizenship pathway in Australia.

On Saturday Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced that from July 1 New Zealanders would have a direct path to citizenship in the lucky country.

Both prime minister Chris Hipkins and Australian home minister Clare O'Neil have expressed New Zealanders in Australia were permanently temporary and it was unsustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also unfair - given Australian citizens' rights in New Zealand, and comparatively straightforward pathway to New Zealand residency and citizenship.

The issue was a persistent feature of every chat between the two countries' leaders for 20 years.

While it's been a big issue for New Zealand, there really hasn't been much the little brother country could do but ask nicely, over and over and over again. We had little recourse to get what we wanted.

Enter Anthony Albanese and his willingness to sort the issue. It's a relatively easy thing for Australia to do that will have a profound effect on Australia-based New Zealanders, but also on New Zealand.

The two prime ministers in Brisbane today. (Source: 1News)

Not only does it wipe the issue off the table, leaving more room for discussion of other important issues - improving and ever-closer trade, business and economic ties spring to mind - but it warms the relationship.

That can only be beneficial for both nations, as Albanese pointed out in Brisbane today.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's New Zealand first on the phone when Australia needs help in natural disasters.

As the story goes our nations' modern postcolonial identities were forged, fighting side by side, as Anzac brothers and sisters.

But relationships require work and upkeep or they deteriorate. While Albanese joked today he couldn't imagine Australia and New Zealand not having a close bond, it's not impossible. The Anzac relationship is not one to be complacent about.

The win is not just for Kiwis over the ditch but also those back home in Aotearoa. We all benefit from a positive relationship with Australia.

With the niggling issue dealt to, now it's easier to walk side by side.