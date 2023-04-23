New Australian Kiwis optimistic for those who follow

Kiwis becoming Australian citizens in Brisbane today said they're happy those who follow will have an easier process ahead of them.

It comes as Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese yesterday announced Kiwis in Australia will, from July, have a direct path to citizenship.

Previously the process has been lengthy, difficult and expensive.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins attended a citizenship ceremony in Brisbane's South Bank today, alongside Albanese, acknowledging it was unusual for a New Zealand prime minister to bear witness to a number of New Zealanders signing up to be Australians.

One of them, Stella Sapwell, who has lived in Australia for 15 years and one day on Sunday, said the process for citizenship had been "pretty long".

ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Sapwell (left). (Source: 1News)

She said becoming an Australian citizen was bittersweet.

"Obviously, I'm Kiwi, I love New Zealand... but now Brisbane really does feel like home."

Sapwell, who was from Napier, said her sister lived in Melbourne and may take up citizenship following the announcement.

"I'm hoping for them that it's cheaper and quicker and easier."

Charles Miller, from the Bay of Islands, has lived in Australia for 27 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Miller (left). (Source: 1News)

"It's time to make a change, not going home any time soon, I've got a young fella here, I've got a house here."

He said the citizenship process had been "daunting" at times, and he had started and stopped it a few times before.

"It's good for new people coming across."

He said he was "pretty much an Australian".

"Except when it comes to the All Blacks."

New Australian Kiwi Vicki Leslie, who was originally from Mt Maunganui, moved to Australia in 2005 with her husband John.

ADVERTISEMENT

John and Vicki Leslie. (Source: 1News)

She said her five children all lived in Australia, as well as 10 of 12 grandchildren.

She was very excited for her children and grandchildren that the process would be easier and cheaper for them.

"It's much more manageable, especially for young people.

"It's more affordable, it's going to be more accessible."

Leslie also said she still supported the All Blacks.

Sabrina Zheng said it was an honour to become an Australian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabrina Zheng (left). (Source: 1News)

"Australia currently is our new home, young family, and we've really adapted to this lifestyle here."

She said New Zealand was still another home, with her parents living there.

She said the changes were "definitely a great improvement" for New Zealanders in Australia.

"This change is going to mean a lot for them."

Australian home minister Clare O'Neil said the "big move" helped improve the relationship between New Zealand and Australia.

Australian Home Minister Clare O'Neil. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked how much the change would cost Australia, O'Neil said there were be costs, but they would be revealed through the Australia Federal Budget process.

"I want people really to focus on the benefits of this. It's enormous.

"There were such deep injustices resulting from the way that Australia was managing Kiwis living in our country."

She said that included Kiwis being denied tertiary education in Australia.

"That's not beneficial for us, that's not beneficial to them."

She said some women in domestic violence situations also could not leave because of a lack of access to social support.

"We want people to set down roots and think of Australia as their home."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiwis' new path to Aussie citizenship

Rights come into effect on July 1 this year

Applies to Kiwis on temporary, special category visas who have lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria (e.g. pass a character check, adequate knowledge of Australia, a basic English competency, will continue to reside in or have a connection with Australia) and attend a citizenship ceremony

Is retrospective - those in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first

Will cost $490 AUD

No minimum income requirement or health requirement

Gives Kiwis access to services and benefits, once they become citizens

ADVERTISEMENT

Allows Kiwi children born in Australia to become citizens at birth (rather than waiting till they turn 10, as they do now)