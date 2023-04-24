New Zealand
1News

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

By Isobel Prasad, 1News Reporter
6:59pm

A water-recycling system dubbed as a "game changer" has launched in New Zealand this week, with the innovation able to reduce in-home water consumption by up to 45%.

The Hydraloop system recycles and purifies water from showers, baths and washing machines, using a six step patented-process.

Once treated, the water is re-used to flush toilets, top up swimming pools or for garden irrigation.

"Isn't it crazy that we're flushing our toilets with drinking water. The hydro loop is all about saving water," said Watersmart founder Andrew Olsen.

The first system was installed in Piha this week, with Olsen amazed by the interest in the technology.

"We've been frankly amazed at the response, from architects, engineers, businesses, sports clubs, iwi.

"There is a lot of opportunity and I think a lot of people have realised that saving water is a big concern."

Auckland University Professor, Lokesh Padhye said there are a number of benefits from using water-recycling systems.

"You're reducing your fresh water demand. It also definitely increases water resilience and that's a pretty important thing going ahead because of climate change and other natural disasters."

While the concept of recycling water isn't new, interest is growing nationwide.

"In New Zealand, it seems like we are just picking up the pace here, but what I expect is that in the next five to 10 years we will see significant growth," Padhye said.

Watercare, the entity which takes care of Auckland's water, is already looking at using recycled water as a future source for the city.

"In other countries it has been used for quite a while, but we still have to make sure it works for us and we are able to treat recycled wastewater to the level where we can present it to our Aucklanders as drinking water," said chief customer officer Amanda Singleton.

"It's the yuck factor, it's people feeling that they're not ready to consume water that really comes from their body.

"Once they understand just how purified the water is once its gone through all those treatment processes, it is actually a really good quality water."

New ZealandAucklandTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Diesel spill causes delays on Auckland's southern motorway

Diesel spill causes delays on Auckland's southern motorway

One southbound lane was closed but has since reopened.

12:36pm

Protesters take aim at bottom trawling in Hauraki Gulf

Protesters take aim at bottom trawling in Hauraki Gulf

The demonstration was organised by Forest and Bird and Greenpeace and included a large banner in the waters just off Mission Bay today.

Sun, Apr 23

Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found

Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found

Sun, Apr 23

Man arrested after Auckland shooting leaves one in hospital

Man arrested after Auckland shooting leaves one in hospital

Sun, Apr 23

Tens of thousands flock to first Auckland Home Show in three years

Tens of thousands flock to first Auckland Home Show in three years

Sat, Apr 22

2:16

Large fire breaks out in West Auckland factory

Large fire breaks out in West Auckland factory

Fri, Apr 21

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Bureaucracy prevents young baseballers from playing at nationals

6:17

Bureaucracy prevents young baseballers from playing at nationals

31 mins ago

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

Aus great-granny's cannabis butter cooks up high school trouble

48 mins ago

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

4:25

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

7:14pm

Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

2:09

Early and nasty flu season looms, doctors warn

6:59pm

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

2:18

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6