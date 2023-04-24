'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

A water-recycling system dubbed as a "game changer" has launched in New Zealand this week, with the innovation able to reduce in-home water consumption by up to 45%.

The Hydraloop system recycles and purifies water from showers, baths and washing machines, using a six step patented-process.

Once treated, the water is re-used to flush toilets, top up swimming pools or for garden irrigation.

"Isn't it crazy that we're flushing our toilets with drinking water. The hydro loop is all about saving water," said Watersmart founder Andrew Olsen.

The first system was installed in Piha this week, with Olsen amazed by the interest in the technology.

"We've been frankly amazed at the response, from architects, engineers, businesses, sports clubs, iwi.

"There is a lot of opportunity and I think a lot of people have realised that saving water is a big concern."

Auckland University Professor, Lokesh Padhye said there are a number of benefits from using water-recycling systems.

"You're reducing your fresh water demand. It also definitely increases water resilience and that's a pretty important thing going ahead because of climate change and other natural disasters."

While the concept of recycling water isn't new, interest is growing nationwide.

"In New Zealand, it seems like we are just picking up the pace here, but what I expect is that in the next five to 10 years we will see significant growth," Padhye said.

Watercare, the entity which takes care of Auckland's water, is already looking at using recycled water as a future source for the city.

"In other countries it has been used for quite a while, but we still have to make sure it works for us and we are able to treat recycled wastewater to the level where we can present it to our Aucklanders as drinking water," said chief customer officer Amanda Singleton.

"It's the yuck factor, it's people feeling that they're not ready to consume water that really comes from their body.

"Once they understand just how purified the water is once its gone through all those treatment processes, it is actually a really good quality water."