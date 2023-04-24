Anzac Day clash extra poignant for Black Sticks’ Boyde

The Black Sticks men and women are gearing up to play an Anzac Day double header against Australia tomorrow, as part of the pro league series currently happening in Christchurch.

The fixture's extra poignant for one player in particular, who'll be going up against his old teammates.

"It's going to be exciting. I can't wait to have the battles out there cause there's some guys I've never played games against, because I've played with them my whole life," said striker Scott Boyde.

Boyde's parents are born and raised Kiwis. They moved to Australia in their twenties where Scott was born. Hence why he's now a dual international - having debuted for the Kookaburra's in 2016, and now New Zealand this past weekend.

"I think I look good in black," joked Boyde.

"And it's good the family can finally wear black too because they had to torture themselves in green and gold last time."

The 28-year-old hasn't played for Australia in more than two years, making him eligible for New Zealand. Though conversations about the switch only happened a few weeks ago.

"I got a message from Greg (Black Sticks head coach) asking me to come to a training camp.

Having taken time away from the international game, I missed high level hockey so getting the opportunity to come back and train with the Black Sticks was something I was super excited about and luckily it went well, and I've been selected," he said.

Head coach Greg Nichol told 1News they'd been looking at Boyde for quite some time.

"He's 28 and has been round the block a little," said Nichol.

"He brings experience and a different style from playing over in Australia in the Brisbane league. It's nice and it's been refreshing having him in the group."

Boyde also has intel; having been in the Australian environment. They're currently ranked fifth in the world, are Tokyo Olympic silver medallists and six-time Commonwealth Games' gold medallists.

Ironically, the last time the Black Sticks beat the Kookaburra's was in 2016, when Scott debuted against New Zealand for the opposition.

"I'm certainly not holding back so any little insights I can give to players and their preference I'm putting that on the table," said Boyde.

Having debuted for New Zealand just days ago, Boyde's already looking to a future in black.

"If I'm up for selection and Greg's willing to pick me, I'm in," he said.