Hipkins: 'Blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed the new direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealanders living across the ditch.

"Successive New Zealand Prime Ministers have advocated for this change for over two decades, so it's pleasing that the close relationship between our two countries — with likeminded governments has helped us to reach this outcome," he said.

He gave special credit to the current Albenese government, and said the decision met campaign promises and shows that the bilateral relationship is in good standing.

Hipkins called it "a blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia".

From July 1, New Zealanders' legal rights in Australia will be much more in line with the rights of Australians living here.

New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria will be able to become Australian citizens — allowing them access to all the same services and benefits.

Hipkins said "they work hard, they pay their taxes and they deserve a fair go".

"New Zealanders are some of Australia's most valuable migrants," he said. "They work hard, they pay a higher proportion of tax relative to many others in the Australian workforce."

He was confident the changes would not "significantly change the calculus New Zealanders will make" in deciding whether to move, saying "New Zealanders travel and live in Australia regardless".

Kiwis' new path to Aussie citizenship