Hipkins: 'Blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed the new direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealanders living across the ditch.
"Successive New Zealand Prime Ministers have advocated for this change for over two decades, so it's pleasing that the close relationship between our two countries — with likeminded governments has helped us to reach this outcome," he said.
He gave special credit to the current Albenese government, and said the decision met campaign promises and shows that the bilateral relationship is in good standing.
Hipkins called it "a blimmin' good day for Kiwis living in Australia".
From July 1, New Zealanders' legal rights in Australia will be much more in line with the rights of Australians living here.
New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria will be able to become Australian citizens — allowing them access to all the same services and benefits.
Hipkins said "they work hard, they pay their taxes and they deserve a fair go".
"New Zealanders are some of Australia's most valuable migrants," he said. "They work hard, they pay a higher proportion of tax relative to many others in the Australian workforce."
He was confident the changes would not "significantly change the calculus New Zealanders will make" in deciding whether to move, saying "New Zealanders travel and live in Australia regardless".
Kiwis' new path to Aussie citizenship
- Rights come into effect on July 1 this year
- Applies to Kiwis on temporary, special category visas who have lived in Australia for four years, and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria (e.g. pass a character check, adequate knowledge of Australia, a basic English competency, will continue to reside in or have a connection with Australia) and attend a citizenship ceremony
- Is retrospective - those in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first
- Will cost $490 AUD
- No minimum income requirement or health requirement
- Gives Kiwis access to services and benefits, once they become citizens
- Allows Kiwi children born in Australia to become citizens at birth (rather than waiting till they turn 10, as they do now)
- Applies to New Zealand citizens, including New Zealand citizens from the states and territories within the Realm of New Zealand (the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau)
