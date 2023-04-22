Kiwis in Australia will have pathway to citizenship

New Zealanders living in Australia will soon have a direct pathway to Australian citizenship - a decision Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called "historic".

From July 1, New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for four years and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria will be able to become Australian citizens - allowing them access to services and benefits.

Kiwi children born in Australia will also become citizens at birth - instead of having to wait until they turn 10.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement this morning on the 50th anniversary year of the trans-Tasman travel arrangement, which allows each country's people to live and work in the other country.

Hipkins said it was the "biggest improvement in the rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in a generation" and it restored most of the rights Kiwis had in Australia before they were revoked in 2001.

He said it was something successive New Zealand prime ministers had advocated for over two decades, and the decision brought the nations closer together.

Hipkins is due to fly to Brisbane today, where he will meet with Albanese - timed for the 40th anniversary of the Closer Economic Relations deal between the two countries and ahead of Anzac Day on Tuesday.

"These changes will make a real and meaningful difference to the lives of many New Zealanders and their children by giving those who decide to take up Australian citizenship similar rights to Australians living in New Zealand," he said.

New Zealanders who became Australian citizens could retain their New Zealand citizenship.

"These dual citizens are not lost to New Zealand – but draw us closer together," Hipkins said.

The change, which will take effect from July 1 this year, will also be retrospective - meaning New Zealanders on temporary, special category visas who arrived since 2001, had lived in Australia for four years, and met standard citizenship criteria would be included.

Children born in Australia since July 1 2022 to a New Zealand parent living in Australia would also automatically be entitled to citizenship - something Hipkins said would ensure critical services were available to them.

"Most of us know someone who’s moved across the Tasman. They work hard, pay taxes and deserve a fair go. These changes deliver that and reverse erosions that have taken place over 20 years."

Hipkins acknowledged and thanked Albanese for his "instrumental role in prioritising these improvements".

He would officially celebrate the new policy with Albanese at a citizenship ceremony in Brisbane on the weekend.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

In a statement, Albanese said the two countries had a "deep friendship" forged through history, shared values and a common outlook.

He said he looked forward to strengthening that relationship and he was proud of offer the benefits that citizenship provides to New Zealanders "raising families, working and building their lives in Australia".

Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said it was "only fair" the opportunity to become an Australian citizen was made easier "for our closest friends and allies".

Kiwis' new path to Aussie citizenship

Rights come into effect on July 1 this year

Applies to Kiwis on temporary, special category visas who have lived in Australia for four years, and meet the standard Australian citizenship criteria (e.g. pass a character check, adequate knowledge of Australia, a basic English competency, will continue to reside in or have a connection with Australia) and attend a citizenship ceremony

Is retrospective - those in Australia since 2001 will be able to apply directly for citizenship without gaining permanent residence first

Will cost $490 AUD

No minimum income requirement or health requirement

Gives Kiwis access to services and benefits, once they become citizens

Allows Kiwi children born in Australia to become citizens at birth (rather than waiting till they turn 10, as they do now)

Applies to New Zealand citizens, including New Zealand citizens from the states and territories within the Realm of New Zealand (the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau)

New Zealanders' rights in Australia

Source: Australian Parliament

The Special Category visa (subclass 444) (SCV) allows New Zealanders to remain in Australia as long as they are a New Zealand citizen.

The SCV is a temporary visa, and holders do not have the same rights and benefits as an Australian citizen or permanent resident.

To access such rights, temporary migrants, must obtain permanent visas.

All Australian citizens and permanent residents are automatically granted residence visas and may apply for permanent residence after having held a residence visa continuously for two years.

Before 2001, New Zealanders on SCVs could access social security and obtain Australian citizenship without first becoming permanent residents.

Under a 2001 rule change, New Zealand citizens who arrived in Australia after February 26 that year could not access some social security payments, obtain citizenship or access other rights and privileges without first successfully obtaining permanent residence through Australia's migration programme.

The Sydney Opera House.

There are limits on New Zealand citizens in Australia receiving the Australian age pension, disability support pension and carer payment

New Zealand citizens who arrived in Australia after 26 February 2001 may not access the National Disability Insurance Scheme - despite being required to pay the Medicare levy, which partially funds the scheme.

Until recently, New Zealand citizens could not access Australian student loans, although they were eligible to pay domestic, instead of international, fees. New Zealanders' eligibility for Australian student loans was changed in 2016 - with limitations.

To access a student loan in Australia, a Kiwi needs to have entered as a dependent minor under 18 and have ordinarily lived in Australia at least eight of the previous 10 years, among other criteria.