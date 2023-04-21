New Zealand
1News

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

40 mins ago
Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

A global aircraft engine shortage has forced Air New Zealand to ground two planes, affecting thousands of customers.

The airline's A320 neo and A321 neo aircraft are affected, with general manager of engineering and maintenance Brett Daley citing "Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine availability issues affecting airlines globally".

"This issue is not unique to Air New Zealand and whilst limiting in regard to the use of our aircraft does not represent a safety issue to the fleet," he said.

Daley told Stuff Travel, who first broke the news: "We're really fortunate that because we've proactively managed this, that we're only seeing two airframes impacted."

Air NZ's short haul general manager Jeremy O'Brien said the change will have a "minor impact" on the airline's schedule between June and October "as affected aircraft require maintenance earlier than expected".

"The majority of customers impacted will only experience a change in time of their flight of up to 90 minutes," he added.

"There is a small number of customers, around 4000, who will have a larger impact.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and will be working with those customers to find an alternate solution."

O'Brien said there is no need for anyone to contact Air NZ to check their booking.

"Affected customers will be contacted directly by Air New Zealand either by email or through the Air New Zealand app.

"If passengers have booked through a travel agent, their agent will contact them directly."

A Pratt & Whitney spokesperson said they expect the supply chain issue to ease "later this year".

"In the interim, we are providing direct logistical support to our suppliers as well as developing solutions to improve engine durability in hot and harsh operating environments," they added.

New ZealandTransportTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Own a frequently stolen car? Here's how you can avoid losing yours

Own a frequently stolen car? Here's how you can avoid losing yours

AA Insurance's Beau Paparoa has some simple tips for helping to avoid having your car nicked.  

8:58am

5:26

AT reveals when bus cancellation crisis expected to end

AT reveals when bus cancellation crisis expected to end

The city's transport agency said its operators were lining up hundreds of drivers from overseas recruitment.

Thu, Apr 20

4:51

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ

Insurance company reveals its top 10 most stolen cars in NZ

Thu, Apr 20

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

Heli pilot in near-fatal crash probably mistook sea fog for cloud

Thu, Apr 20

Union calls for AT to cool jets on staff cuts, morale now low

Union calls for AT to cool jets on staff cuts, morale now low

Wed, Apr 19

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Wed, Apr 19

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

UK's deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation

UK's deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation

40 mins ago

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

47 mins ago

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

Chiefs bookend big win over Fijian Drua with flurry of tries

9:03pm

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for Easter 2019 attacks

8:45pm

Men's netball on the rise in NZ with new competitions

1:58

Men's netball on the rise in NZ with new competitions

8:30pm

'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland

2:20

'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland
1
2
3
4
5
6