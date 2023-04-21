Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

A global aircraft engine shortage has forced Air New Zealand to ground two planes, affecting thousands of customers.

The airline's A320 neo and A321 neo aircraft are affected, with general manager of engineering and maintenance Brett Daley citing "Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine availability issues affecting airlines globally".

"This issue is not unique to Air New Zealand and whilst limiting in regard to the use of our aircraft does not represent a safety issue to the fleet," he said.

Daley told Stuff Travel, who first broke the news: "We're really fortunate that because we've proactively managed this, that we're only seeing two airframes impacted."

Air NZ's short haul general manager Jeremy O'Brien said the change will have a "minor impact" on the airline's schedule between June and October "as affected aircraft require maintenance earlier than expected".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The majority of customers impacted will only experience a change in time of their flight of up to 90 minutes," he added.

"There is a small number of customers, around 4000, who will have a larger impact.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and will be working with those customers to find an alternate solution."

O'Brien said there is no need for anyone to contact Air NZ to check their booking.

"Affected customers will be contacted directly by Air New Zealand either by email or through the Air New Zealand app.

"If passengers have booked through a travel agent, their agent will contact them directly."

A Pratt & Whitney spokesperson said they expect the supply chain issue to ease "later this year".

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the interim, we are providing direct logistical support to our suppliers as well as developing solutions to improve engine durability in hot and harsh operating environments," they added.