Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

In front of hundreds of thousands of people, dancing alongside the most popular girl group in the world, 15 New Zealand dancers have taken to the Coachella stage.

The group of Kiwis are joining K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, who is headlining the California festival with two performances.

Dancer Hana Morris told Breakfast this morning it was an amazing experience.

"So crazy to dance in front of so many people and hear how many people were actually watching on the live stream as well, it was unreal."

Creative director and choreographer Kiel Tutin said they had been working on the project for a few months.

Tutin is a globally recognised dance and movement leader in the music industry, creating choreography for artists and events.

His credits include the Grammys, MTV's VMAs, and over 60 music videos with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Taiwanese superstar Jolin Tsai.

Tutin said the collaboration came together because he worked with BLACKPINK in the early stages of their careers and had also worked alongside the Kiwi dancers.

Morris said she never imagined she'd ever be on the stage at Coachella: "It's something I've dreamed of doing since I was little," she said.

The other 13 Kiwi dancers were Alexandra Watkins, Carl Flavell, Christa Albert, Eden Coleman, Isaiah Reid, Jackson Tuarae, Jessica Toatoa, Justyce Petelo, Leilani De Marco, Loren Kitto, Maddison Barnett, Riley Bourne, Shyvon Campbell, and Chance McKay.