Kiwi singer Benee makes debut on Coachella stage, finds NZ flag

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
10:18am
Benee has made her debut at music extravaganza Coachella.

Kiwi singer Benee has taken to the stage at Coachella in her debut performance at the US music festival.

Belting out her hits, which included Supalonely and Find an Island, the 23-year-old put on a stellar showcase in front of millions of viewers.

Rocking an all black ensemble, cameras captured every moment of the young starlet making her way across the stage.

Footage of her set shows Benee looking relaxed as she commanded the crowd's attention with strong vocals and an enthusiastic energy.

A video taken from the audience shows those in attendance soaking up every moment, dancing and beaming with smiles as the pop artist showcased her skill.

At one point Benee spotted a version of the national flag with 'New Zealand' written on the bottom being held by fellow Kiwis Matt O'Meeghan and his wife Sam.

Benee took the flag from the pair and held it proudly above her head while jumping up and down with a huge grin on her face.

Matt told 1News: "Benee was our first act we wanted to see when we got to Coachella. We bought the flag in Turangi.

"We made the trip to the Coin Save to grab a flag - we had to make sure she knew she had some support.

"The crowd were amazing and it was so good to see her being well supported over here."

People watching on took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many praising the recording star for her efforts.

The moment Benee spotted a New Zealand flag and held it proudly to the crowd.

One person wrote: "I loved Benee's performance.

Someone else penned: "Watching Benee live for the first time, and damn she's fun!"

Another said: "BENEE AND HER ENERGY AT COACHELLA."

A fourth shared: "I need Benee's coachella fit! That jacket is tough."

Benee will return to the Coachella stage for the event's second weekend on April 21.

The appearance is a dream come true for music artist who shared with fans she would be playing the show on January 11.

Other headliners this year include 90s alt-rock band Gorillaz, Blondie, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean. Blink 182 also cropped as a surprise guest.

