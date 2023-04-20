Shoppers flock to opening of NZ's biggest Kmart store

Customers flocked to the opening of New Zealand's largest Kmart store in South Auckland this morning.

The store has a trading floor of 4970sq metres.

It's the second 24/7 Kmart in Aotearoa after the retail giant's Sylvia Park shop.

One shopper told 1News she was lined up from 3.30am on her way back from the airport.

"I'm excited just to see a new store. I hear it's really big so I'm coming to have quite a big look."

Another shopper said she shops at Kmart for the cheaper prices amid the cost of living crisis.

"I know it's quite hard for a lot of families out there, you know struggling to get through and Kmart is quite cheap, it's good for me as a mother of four."

She also said it would be good to see more shops like Kmart in New Zealand to help those struggling with inflation.

"It'll help everyone."

Other customers agreed, with one saying Kmart is "really, really helpful" especially for big families.

"Some of them [products] are really good quality and they're reasonably priced so yeah it really helps out the pocket."

Store manager Sharlene Goberdhan said the store has been in the works for 10 years and it's amazing to finally see it come together.

"When you look at the community out there around the airport, people are coming in and out of the airport constantly.

"The existing Manukau store had 100 team members, we've taken all of them across, no one was left behind."