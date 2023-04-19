Business
Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart

New Zealand's largest 24/7 Kmart is set to open in South Auckland tomorrow, with a trading floor of 4970 square metres.

Seven Sharp took a sneak peak ahead of the grand opening of the upgraded store.

It's the second 24/7 Kmart in New Zealand after the retail giant's Sylvia Park shop.

"When you look at the community out there around the airport, people are coming in and out of the airport constantly," manager Sharlene Goberdhan said. "We anticipate that there's going to be a lot of people who love Kmart that will be shopping with us.

"The existing Manukau store had 100 team members, we've taken all of them across, no one was left behind," she added.

"We've taken on an additional 60 team members and probably will be looking at taking on a couple more as we go through."

Goberdhan said finding a site big enough for the store was part of the reason the project took 10 years.

"But we've got the perfect site now," she said.

