Kmart opening second 24/7 store in Auckland

6:28pm
Kmart's new-look 24/7 Manukau Supa Centre store.

Kmart's new-look 24/7 Manukau Supa Centre store. (Source: Supplied)

Kmart today announced the opening date of its second 24/7 store in Auckland.

The Manukau Supa Centa store will join Kmart Sylvia Park as one of only two Kmart's which operate 24/7 in New Zealand when it opens its doors later this month on Thursday, April 20.

According to Kmart, the "new-look" store will feature a "refreshed layout" and a trading floor of nearly 5000m2.

Kmart said the upgraded store will see its current 100 employees kept on, while adding 60 new employees.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome a new-look, bigger Kmart which will trade 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Manukau Supa Centa's Kerrie Hughes said in a statement.

Kmart also plans to open a new distribution centre in Hamilton later this year to help keep store shelves stocked.

6