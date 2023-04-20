Part of Wellington's SH2 closed after truck rolls into Hutt River

The southbound lane of Wellington's State Highway 2, Heretaunga is closed after a truck crashed into the Hutt River this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene on River Rd, near Heretaunga, around 10.30am.

The driver had been trapped following the crash but was freed before noon.

One person was transported to Hutt Hospital in a moderate condition, Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed.

Police say the northbound lane remains open.

The southbound lane is expected to be closed for some time while emergency services recover the vehicle.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.