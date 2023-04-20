New Zealand
Man who died after going overboard from fishing boat named

3:30pm
Wake from a boat.

Wake from a boat. (Source: istock.com)

The man who died after going overboard from a fishing vessel off the coast of Dunedin on Monday has been named.

He was Brent William Marshall, 57, of Dunedin, police said this afternoon.

"His death has been referred to the Coroner," a police statement read.

"Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

On Monday, the Rescue Coordination Centre told 1News it began a search at 1.30pm after someone was declared missing from a fishing vessel off Dunedin's south coast.

Police confirmed the incident happened 18 kilometres off the coast of South Dunedin.

"The person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene."

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoAccidents

