New Zealand
1News

Man who bathed in Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure won't be charged

1:35pm

The man who broke into Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure to bathe in the water won't be charged.

A video posted to social media yesterday showed a man submerging himself and washing his neck and face as stunned onlookers observed.

The person posted the video to her Instagram story saying: "Auckland you're a strange place. Someone just fully jumped into the rhino enclosure for a swim😂😂 thought he was a zookeeper at first when he was just with the rhinos😶".

This afternoon police issued an update on the break-in.

"Police have made a decision to take no further action in this matter.

"This is based upon the man’s personal circumstances and as such he has been referred to appropriate agencies for support."

Yesterday police told 1News officers responded to an incident at the zoo at 11.30am where a person had "unlawfully entered an enclosure".

They said the person was swiftly removed by the zoo and was taken into custody.

"No injuries were reported in relation to this incident to the individual or animals."

The zoo said the animals were startled by the intruder and moved away from the pond.

