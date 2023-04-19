Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

A video posted to social media has shown a man bathing in the water at the Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure.

The footage shows the man submerging himself in the water, washing his neck and face.

The person posted the video to her Instagram story saying: "Auckland you're a strange place. Someone just fully jumped into the rhino enclosure for a swim😂😂 thought he was a zookeeper at first when he was just with the rhinos😶".

Police told 1News they responded to an incident at the zoo at 11.30am today where a person had "unlawfully entered an enclosure".

They said the person was swiftly removed by the zoo and was taken into custody.

"No injuries were reported in relation to this incident to the individual or animals."

Auckland Zoo told 1News the man spent "a number of minutes" in the water before listening to staff and getting out.

"The rhinos and nyala were understandably startled by the intruder and moved quickly away to the far end of the habitat where zookeepers were able to safely hold them whilst the incident was resolved by Zoo staff at the scene," Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said.

He was pleased with the way staff managed the situation, and that no-one was injured.