New Zealand
1News

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
1:46pm

A video posted to social media has shown a man bathing in the water at the Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure.

The footage shows the man submerging himself in the water, washing his neck and face.

The person posted the video to her Instagram story saying: "Auckland you're a strange place. Someone just fully jumped into the rhino enclosure for a swim😂😂 thought he was a zookeeper at first when he was just with the rhinos😶".

Police told 1News they responded to an incident at the zoo at 11.30am today where a person had "unlawfully entered an enclosure".

They said the person was swiftly removed by the zoo and was taken into custody.

"No injuries were reported in relation to this incident to the individual or animals."

Auckland Zoo told 1News the man spent "a number of minutes" in the water before listening to staff and getting out.

"The rhinos and nyala were understandably startled by the intruder and moved quickly away to the far end of the habitat where zookeepers were able to safely hold them whilst the incident was resolved by Zoo staff at the scene," Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said.

He was pleased with the way staff managed the situation, and that no-one was injured.

New ZealandAucklandAnimals

SHARE

More Stories

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Customs NZ said the "substantial amount of methamphetamine" could be worth about $91 million.

4:57pm

Union calls for AT to cool jets on staff cuts, morale now low

Union calls for AT to cool jets on staff cuts, morale now low

The PSA wants to see a proper consultation process take place before the proposal is finalised.

3:46pm

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

3:10pm

Fire at apartment block in Auckland's Newmarket 'suspicious'

Fire at apartment block in Auckland's Newmarket 'suspicious'

9:48am

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

5:13am

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

9:43pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart

3:32

Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart

16 mins ago

Gore residents welcome review of troubled council

2:29

Gore residents welcome review of troubled council

35 mins ago

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

2:08

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

53 mins ago

Russell readies for possible name change back to Kororāreka

Russell readies for possible name change back to Kororāreka

6:24pm

'Bit odd' - No sign of boat's owner a year on from abandonment

'Bit odd' - No sign of boat's owner a year on from abandonment

6:04pm

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29
1
2
3
4
5
6