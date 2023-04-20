Motorsport
Magazine's AI Michael Schumacher stunt 'too stupid to be true'

1:03pm
Michael Schumacher in 2002.

Michael Schumacher in 2002. (Source: Getty)

A German magazine article about Michael Schumacher that was written by artificial intelligence has been slammed as "too stupid to be true" and has left the publication facing potential legal action.

Die Aktuelle's April 15 front cover promised an exclusive interview with the former formula 1 champ who was put into a medically induced coma after a 2013 ski accident in the French Alps.

Schumacher hasn't appeared or spoken publicly since the accident and is being cared for by his family and medical staff at a Lake Geneva home.

The article begins with the lines: "Talk to him once. Ask him how he's really doing. And finally got answers almost 10 years after his tragic skiing accident.

"No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends. But answers from him! By Michael Schumacher, 54!

"Here it is — the incredible interview! With redeeming answers to the most burning questions that the whole world has been asking for so long."

However, the end of the article reveals the "exclusive interview" was in fact generated by AI.

"Did Michael Schumacher really say everything himself? The interview was online. On a page that has to do with artificial intelligence, or AI for short," the article concludes.

Fans and media commentators were quick to deride the magazine's stunt.

German media expert Boris Rosenkranz slammed the article as, "too stupid to be true", the Daily Mail UK reports.

According to Reuter's, Schumacher's family is now planning legal action against the magazine.

