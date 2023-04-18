Photographer admits award-winning photo was AI-generated

German artist Boris Eldagsen shocked the photography world last week with his winning entry for the 'creative open category'.

Not because of its composition, or subject matter or its technical makeup. But rather it was a fake.

He declined the prize at the Sony World Photography awards last week, after admitting he used generative-artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create it.

"AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award," he said in a statement on his Instagram page.

He says he was a "cheeky monkey" in applying for the award in the first place, as he wanted "to find out if the competitions are prepared for AI images to enter".

"They are not," he said.

Eldagsen, who has over 30 years' experience as a photographer, says wants to spark an open conversation around AI images.

"I have done what I could to speed up the discussion. Now it is up to you, the photographers, media, organisers and curators to take it further. I trust in you."

Earlier this month, disinformation and tech experts told 1News of the 'mind-boggling' risks associated with generative AI images, in an industry that is barely regulated.

Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa of the Disinformation Project warned of real-life implications and risks of AI technology, from supermarket runs, to stock market crashes and creating false narratives around politicians.

"(Disinformation Project) wrote a ten-point analysis of what generative AI may mean for this country," said Hattotuwa, "which embraces national security threats and risks as well. This is serious. This is a growing problem, at pace, it's not going to go away, and we need to start talking about it."