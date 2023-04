A 74-year-old woman turned herself in to police this afternoon after being wanted for weeks.

Police had previously said Bronwyn Warwick "is considered dangerous and should not be approached".

They said on March 31 that she frequented Counties Manukau and may have have ties across Tāmaki Makaurau.

"The woman presented herself to police this afternoon and is no longer being sought by police," a statement this afternoon read.

"Police thank the public for their assistance with this matter."