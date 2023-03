Police are warning the public not to approach a "dangerous" 74-year-old woman being sought in Auckland.

Bronwyn Warwick is wanted by police over a parole recall warrant.

"Warwick is known to frequent Counties Manukau, however may have ties across Tāmaki Makaurau," police said in a statement today.

"She is considered dangerous and should not be approached."

Police added anyone who spots Warwick should call 111 "immediately".