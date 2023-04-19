Union calls for AT to cool jets on staff cuts, morale now low

The Public Service Association (PSA) is asking Auckland Transport to cool the jets on its proposal to cut 150 jobs ahead of the 2023 council budget being implemented.

The union, which represents workers in the public sector, wants to see a proper consultation process take place before the proposal is finalised.

Currently, there is a 10-day consultation period before the proposal is made official, but the PSA say that it isn’t enough time.

"We are very disappointed that Auckland Transport thinks a 10-day consultation period - five working days, in fact - represents a genuine desire to consult with impacted workers," said PSA Assistant Secretary Bronwynn Maxwell.

"This is not how to treat loyal workers whose livelihoods are at stake. Our members deserve the respect of a reasonable consultation period so they can work through the issue and consider whether there are other ways of meeting the cost reductions Auckland Transport is demanding.”

The new changes will be put in place before July 1.

They’re calling for the consultation period to be pushed out to a month so workers have a fair chance to communicate with AT.

Maxwell said improving public services and considering the well-being of employees should be front and centre.

"It all smacks of a headlong rush to cut costs and satisfy Mayor Wayne Brown’s austerity drive when the position of our members should be front and centre in what is a major restructuring of the Auckland Transport workforce.

"We fear too that these cuts could impact transport services that Aucklanders rely on. Communities across Auckland are already facing threats to other services from the budget plan. They deserve better.

“Let's not rush this,” Maxwell said.

Morale 'low' among AT employees

An Auckland Transport train (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Maxwell said morale at Auckland Transport has been dropping since the announcement.

“What we’ve heard from our members is the short time frame has given them a lot more stress in what is already a really stressful situation.

"Morale has been dropping."

She also said that members are “really questioning the timing of this”.

“There's a likely plan a few months into the year, which is going to be looking at shared services.

“So our members are saying: ‘Well, you know, we already know there’s going to be some substantial changes further on down, and now you're doing this to us’."

And it isn't just those losing their jobs who are affected by the cuts, Maxwell said. Those who are set to stay are also feeling stressed.

“When you make redundancies or make massive restructuring, it doesn’t just affect the people who end up losing their jobs, but the people who are left feel very insecure in their jobs.

“They think: 'Is this gonna happen to me soon?’ Productivity goes down because people are feeling quite demoralised.”

There are now “huge questions” about where those roles will be going and who will fill that void.

“It’s not disappearing,” she said.

“I sometimes think that employers don’t understand this.”

With Auckland’s transport network currently under strain, seeing delayed services, Maxwell said redundancies would only make things worse.

“If I take my union hat off and put on my ratepayer and traveller one, it’s devastating for transport.

“We’re already experiencing delays, so I think it’s something all Aucklanders need to be concerned about.”

AT said that their priority through the proposal “remains to support our people through what is, for all of us, a difficult and challenging time".

However, they “won’t be commenting further on the specifics of the changes proposed until we have completed the consultation process and final decisions have been made,” they said.

It all comes as Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and his council implement widespread cuts to the city’s budget in an effort to fill a $295 million hole.

Auckland Transport is currently the largest of the city’s Council Controlled Organisations.

Most council-provided services are set to see cuts, with buses, parks, libraries, recreational facilities, clubs, events, and more in the firing line.