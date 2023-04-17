New Zealand
1News

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

2:21pm
An AT Metro bus in Auckland (file image).

An AT Metro bus in Auckland (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Around 150 jobs will be lost at Auckland Transport in an effort to cut costs ahead of Auckland Council’s 2023/24 budget being implemented.

In a statement to 1News, AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton said the cuts are part of a “change process”, planning to reduce the level of funding required from the Council to deliver services.

“This is consistent with our Letter of Expectation and the Annual Budget,” he said.

A number of changes will be put in place before July 1, including the embedding of operational efficiencies, sub-leasing of property, and a “reduction of roles” with changes in some divisions of the organisation.

Trains at Britomart Station in Auckland (file image).

Trains at Britomart Station in Auckland (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Around 150 roles are expected to be slashed, which the 2000 staff at AT were informed of on Monday morning, according to Stuff.

“Our priority remains to support our people through, what is for all of us, a difficult and challenging time,” Kimpton said.

He was unable to comment on any further specifics of changes to the organisation until the consultation process is finished and final decisions are made.

The changes come as Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and his council implement widespread cuts to the city’s budget, in an effort to fill a $295 million hole.

Auckland Transport is currently the largest of the city’s Council Controlled Organisations.

Most council provided services are set to see cuts, with buses, parks, libraries, recreational facilities, clubs, events, and more in the firing line.

Shares to Auckland Airport are also set to be sold and if they aren’t, budget cuts would be “more severe”, Brown told Q+A’s Jack Tame on Sunday.

Currently, complaints surrounding the reliability and consistency of Auckland Transport’s network have been raised, with commuters experiencing long wait times and infrequent services over March and April.

Last month, RNZ reported students in Auckland’s East Coast Bays were getting detentions because their buses were late or not showing up at all.

AT is currently experiencing a shortfall of drivers, compared with a large number before Christmas.

AT said it was hoping to be back up to full capacity by September.

New ZealandAucklandTransportEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

Burger King said it was "shocked and horrified" by the attack and had increased security at its Takanini restaurant.

58 mins ago

0:21

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Auckland City Mission

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Auckland City Mission

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building.

12:03pm

0:56

Man charged after 2 Burger King staff stabbed in South Auckland

Man charged after 2 Burger King staff stabbed in South Auckland

8:38am

0:21

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

6:35pm

'I'm not a hugger' – Wayne Brown defends his flood response

'I'm not a hugger' – Wayne Brown defends his flood response

Sun, Apr 16

16:24

Unique playground experience created on Auckland maunga

Unique playground experience created on Auckland maunga

Sun, Apr 16

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Pet owners call for change after reports Auckland Council contractor dumped dead cats in ditch, bin

Pet owners call for change after reports Auckland Council contractor dumped dead cats in ditch, bin

June 10, 2020

East Aucklanders 'gutted' after council votes to sell park

East Aucklanders 'gutted' after council votes to sell park

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

28 mins ago

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

37 mins ago

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

43 mins ago

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

58 mins ago

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

0:21

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

2:21pm

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

12:54

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding
1
2
3
4
5
6