New Zealand
Fire erupts in Newmarket, train station evacuated

56 mins ago
A rubbish fire in Newmarket saw the nearby train station evacuated.

A rubbish fire in Newmarket saw the nearby train station evacuated.

Newmarket train station in Auckland has been evacuated this afternoon due to a nearby fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said they were alerted to a rubbish fire at 1.29pm.

FENZ responded with four fire trucks and three support vehicles, and all persons are accounted for, the spokesperson added.

A police spokesperson said they were assisting and making enquiries.

Auckland Transport (AT) warned the fire would lead to delays and cancellations.

"Due to a serious incident requiring emergency service responders in Newmarket, Newmarket Station is being evacuated," the agency wrote on Twitter.

"Please expect delays and cancellations on Western, Southern and Onehunga Lines as some trains are held on the track."

Buses were also affected by the incident.

"Due to the serious incident near Newmarket, part of Remuera Road between Broadway and Nuffield Street is closed," AT said.

"Please expect detours, delays and possible cancellations on bus 751, 75 and 781 services."

More to come

