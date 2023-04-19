New Zealand
1News

Rolled truck on Christchurch highway to be cleared tonight

4:02pm

A truck which rolled on a busy Christchurch highway this morning won't be cleared until tonight when traffic dies down.

Waka Kotahi said the crash at the intersection of Ensors Road and Brougham St State Highway 76, happened around 10:30am.

"Traffic is moving slowly on SH76 back towards the port, Garlands Road and also on Ferry Road," Waka Kotahi said this afternoon.

The truck is currently blocking one westbound land and won't be moved until 9pm tonight, "to avoid affecting peak hour travellers more than necessary".

"People should avoid Brougham St and the Ensors Road intersection area, particularly heading west from the Lyttelton side, this afternoon, given current delays. These will get worse in the peak afternoon/early evening period, 3-6 pm," says Waka Kotahi System Manager Mark Pinner.

"Please take an alternative route if you have to travel in the vicinity."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

SHARE

More Stories

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson says the new United Airlines service will "supercharge" tourism value.

11:56am

Cyclist dies in Marlborough crash

Cyclist dies in Marlborough crash

Police say they were called to the scene at the intersection of Fell St and State Highway 1, Grovetown, about 7.10am.

10:15am

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

Kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury cancelled after backlash

9:43pm

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

Tue, Apr 18

Person dies after crash involving vehicle, pedestrian on North Shore

Person dies after crash involving vehicle, pedestrian on North Shore

Tue, Apr 18

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

Tue, Apr 18

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

15 mins ago

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

30 mins ago

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

42 mins ago

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

55 mins ago

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

1:15

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

4:36pm

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters
1
2
3
4
5
6