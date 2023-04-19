Rolled truck on Christchurch highway to be cleared tonight

A truck which rolled on a busy Christchurch highway this morning won't be cleared until tonight when traffic dies down.

Waka Kotahi said the crash at the intersection of Ensors Road and Brougham St State Highway 76, happened around 10:30am.

"Traffic is moving slowly on SH76 back towards the port, Garlands Road and also on Ferry Road," Waka Kotahi said this afternoon.

UPDATE 2:20PM

The left westbound lane remains BLOCKED at the Ensors Rd intersection on SH76 Opawa due to a truck roll. Please pass with care and keep to the right. ^SG https://t.co/gej3dTWybB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) April 19, 2023

The truck is currently blocking one westbound land and won't be moved until 9pm tonight, "to avoid affecting peak hour travellers more than necessary".

ADVERTISEMENT

"People should avoid Brougham St and the Ensors Road intersection area, particularly heading west from the Lyttelton side, this afternoon, given current delays. These will get worse in the peak afternoon/early evening period, 3-6 pm," says Waka Kotahi System Manager Mark Pinner.

"Please take an alternative route if you have to travel in the vicinity."