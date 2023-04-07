Two ram-raids in Auckland overnight, six teens arrested

Six teenagers have been arrested after a ram-raid in Auckland overnight, while police are searching for the offenders after a second raid.

The first ram-raid hit a superette on Beach Road in Rothesay Bay early this morning.

The teens were arrested after a police Eagle helicopter searching for an unrelated vehicle spotted their car "speeding away" from the scene about 3.55am.

"Eagle followed the car and provided location details to responding police units on the ground, who stopped the car on Mayoral Drive," a police spokesperson said.

"Six youths, aged 13 to 16, were taken into custody. The youths will appear in Youth Court at a later date."

The superette's owner told 1News money was stolen from the tills and the office, as well as vaping products and ice cream.

He said he was in shock, as he didn't think something like that would happen in the area.

The second ram-raid hit a superette on Botany Road in Howick shortly before 5am.

"A car was found abandoned at the scene. A second car, believed to have also been used by the offender/s, was located on fire in Ōtara.

"Enquiries are under way to identify and locate the offenders," police said.