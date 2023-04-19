National targets 'rules and regulations' in farming policy

The National Party is targeting "rules and regulations" as it launches its farming policy ahead of this year's election.

Agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay and environment spokesperson Scott Simpson said changes to regulations aim to improve access to workers, restore local decision-making and protect food production.

The party said Labour has introduced more than 20 new or updated laws and regulation on farmers since 2017.

"National's Getting back to Farming package makes 19 changes to rules and regulations," McClay said.

"These changes will help farmers get on with earning the income on which their livelihoods, New Zealand's economy, and New Zealanders' standard of living, depend.

"This is about using targeted rules with clear environmental limits so farmers can work with confidence," added Simpson.

"National is committed to this country's climate change goals. We know shutting down some of the world's most carbon efficient farmers only sends production to less efficient farms overseas and could raise global emissions."

If elected to government, it would introduce a "2-for1" rule for the next three years, meaning for every new regulation central or local government wants to introduce, it must take two away.

Local and central government must assess and make public the costs of all new rules on the rural sector, and it will bring in a "no duplication" rule where the government can't ask farmers for the same information twice, ensuring officials are sharing supplied information where appropriate.

National also wants to double the recognised seasonal employer worker cap over five years to 38,000 per year and explore adding other countries.

It also wants to halt foreign direct investment for the purpose of converting farms to forestry to collect carbon credits.

It would restart live cattle exports with with "gold standard rules set in regulation to protect animal welfare and safety".

"National will require purpose-built ships and introduce a certification regime for the importers of destination countries to ensure animals live in conditions at the same standards required in New Zealand."