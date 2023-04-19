Politics
National targets 'rules and regulations' in farming policy

9:02am
Cows (file image).

Cows (file image).

The National Party is targeting "rules and regulations" as it launches its farming policy ahead of this year's election.

Agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay and environment spokesperson Scott Simpson said changes to regulations aim to improve access to workers, restore local decision-making and protect food production.

The party said Labour has introduced more than 20 new or updated laws and regulation on farmers since 2017.

"National's Getting back to Farming package makes 19 changes to rules and regulations," McClay said.

"These changes will help farmers get on with earning the income on which their livelihoods, New Zealand's economy, and New Zealanders' standard of living, depend.

"This is about using targeted rules with clear environmental limits so farmers can work with confidence," added Simpson.

"National is committed to this country's climate change goals. We know shutting down some of the world's most carbon efficient farmers only sends production to less efficient farms overseas and could raise global emissions."

If elected to government, it would introduce a "2-for1" rule for the next three years, meaning for every new regulation central or local government wants to introduce, it must take two away.

Local and central government must assess and make public the costs of all new rules on the rural sector, and it will bring in a "no duplication" rule where the government can't ask farmers for the same information twice, ensuring officials are sharing supplied information where appropriate.

National also wants to double the recognised seasonal employer worker cap over five years to 38,000 per year and explore adding other countries.

It also wants to halt foreign direct investment for the purpose of converting farms to forestry to collect carbon credits.

It would restart live cattle exports with with "gold standard rules set in regulation to protect animal welfare and safety".

"National will require purpose-built ships and introduce a certification regime for the importers of destination countries to ensure animals live in conditions at the same standards required in New Zealand."

Watch: National’s Christopher Luxon on farming policy

Luxon and his party have got their eye on "rules and regulations".

Gore Council to conduct independent review of leadership disagreements

There’s been a breakdown of communications at the top between New Zealand’s youngest-ever mayor, Ben Bell, and chief executive Stephen Parry. 

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

National announce Hipango as first Māori seat candidate since 2002

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

PM eyes 'significant announcement' for Kiwis living in Australia

PM eyes 'significant announcement' for Kiwis living in Australia

Analysis: Classroom size cut overdue, but policy feels like a dud

Analysis: Classroom size cut overdue, but policy feels like a dud

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Poll: ACT jumps and can form Govt with National, Ardern and Luxon slip

Poll: ACT jumps and can form Govt with National, Ardern and Luxon slip

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

