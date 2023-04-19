New Zealand
1News

Kiwi mum not returning to work as childcare too expensive

7:51pm

It’s no secret that childcare in New Zealand is some of the most expensive in the world.

This a barrier that many Kiwi families face, including a young mum of three who has gone viral after revealing the true cost of returning to work after having children.

Anna Catley is a marketing whizz and mother of three young kids.

She recently had twins and is now counting up the cost of going back to the office.

Through her TikToks, which have now gone viral, she realised it was just too expensive to go back to work and send her kids to childcare.

“I found that if I were working a full week and getting $170, that would pay for, like, for just my petrol to get to work.

“It’s just not worth it,” she said.

She said she’s still have to do all of her regular activities, like housework, cooking, cleaning, instead of having to fit it around work.

She came up with the idea when talking with a group of friends who are also mums.

A video where she breaks down the cost has amassed over 200,000 views; she attributes it to how relatable her story is.

“I think it’s a really relatable problem,” she said.

“We’ve all got this same problem that the cost of living is so expensive these days, and you need to go back to work to pay and live.”

Catley has been shocked by the reaction to her content, saying the response shows it’s “a really, really big issue for families”.

She wants to see some support for families between the end of parental leave and the start of 20 hours a week of free childcare.

“That would be really helpful for a lot of parents, I think.”

New ZealandCost of Living

SHARE

More Stories

Solo mum has to make sacrifices as food costs rise

Solo mum has to make sacrifices as food costs rise

"I actually cut my meal size down so they get decent meals," Christchurch mother-of-two Jenna Berry said.

10:43am

6:54

Expert tips on how to make your cash go further when food shopping

Expert tips on how to make your cash go further when food shopping

Nutritionist Claire Turnbull offers her suggestions for finding things that are cheap and nutritious.

9:39am

2:01

NZ tipped for 'deeper' recession in 2023 - ASB

NZ tipped for 'deeper' recession in 2023 - ASB

Tue, Apr 18

2:39

Food prices leap 12.1% annually – Stats NZ

Food prices leap 12.1% annually – Stats NZ

Mon, Apr 17

2:01

Supermarket supply costs 10.3% higher than one year ago

Supermarket supply costs 10.3% higher than one year ago

Mon, Apr 17

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

Thu, Apr 6

5:32

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Kim says North Korea has developed first spy satellite

Kim says North Korea has developed first spy satellite

33 mins ago

Fox faces stain of 'disinformation engine' despite settlement

2:22

Fox faces stain of 'disinformation engine' despite settlement

55 mins ago

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

0:26

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

8:14pm

Rotorua man awarded $5k for charity work immediately donates it to charity

4:19

Rotorua man awarded $5k for charity work immediately donates it to charity

7:51pm

Kiwi mum not returning to work as childcare too expensive

4:39

Kiwi mum not returning to work as childcare too expensive

7:33pm

Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart

3:32

Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart
1
2
3
4
5
6