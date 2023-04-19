New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

'Bit odd' - No sign of boat's owner a year on from abandonment

6:24pm
The San Rosa washed up on a remote section of beach at Tikitiki in April 2022. Authorities have struggled to track down its owner, Ross William McIntosh.

The San Rosa washed up on a remote section of beach at Tikitiki in April 2022. Authorities have struggled to track down its owner, Ross William McIntosh. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

An East Coast harbour master is calling for changes to the country's boat ownership rules after a man abandoned his vessel and successfully evaded authorities for 12 months.

By Matthew Rosenberg, Local Democracy Reporter

It has been a year since ex-fishing trawler San Rosa washed up on a remote section of beach near Tikitiki, about two hours north of Gisborne.

The boat was travelling from Tauranga to the Marlborough region when it ran into rough seas on April 9, 2022.

Its owner, Ross William McIntosh, was winched to safety, along with two other crew members and a dog about 10 nautical miles off the coast of Tokomaru Bay.

The San Rosa then drifted at sea for six days before washing up.

Since then, Gisborne District Council harbourmaster Peter Buell says repeated attempts to hold McIntosh responsible have come up short.

"There were a couple of opportunities early on after the first storm where they [the owner] could have had an aircraft go up and find it quite easily and have it towed back in," Buell said.

"But from the moment the incident happened and they left the vessel, they seemed to have no interest in it whatsoever.

"And that did seem a bit odd because they'd just bought it."

Buell said he had spoken to the owner only once following the ordeal and it "wasn't a pleasant interaction".

Gisborne District Council harbourmaster Peter Buell (left) onboard the San Rosa last May. Joining him is council regional on scene commander Phil Nickerson.

Gisborne District Council harbourmaster Peter Buell (left) onboard the San Rosa last May. Joining him is council regional on scene commander Phil Nickerson. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

"He was blaming everyone except himself, taking no responsibility for it... it was everybody's fault except his."

Ultimately, the council took the boat's removal into its own hands last October at a cost of $11,732.

The boat was destroyed, with no parts salvageable due to it being looted while wedged in the stony shore.

Attempts at sending the bill to McIntosh have been unsuccessful because of difficulties tracking him down.

"If we want to make this better we really need to get to the point where people are required to register their ownership of vessels," Buell said.

"Then we can ensure we've got a current address and contact details for our responsible owner."

Because Buell was unable to physically send the bill to the boat's owner, it made legal enforcement difficult, he said.

It took six months for the abandoned Santa Rosa to be removed from the beach near Tikitiki, a task ultimately completed by the district council at a cost of more than $11,000. Efforts to track down the owner were unsuccessful.

It took six months for the abandoned Santa Rosa to be removed from the beach near Tikitiki, a task ultimately completed by the district council at a cost of more than $11,000. Efforts to track down the owner were unsuccessful. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Meanwhile, police indicated they are no longer trying to locate McIntosh because numerous efforts had been unsuccessful.

"There are currently no more avenues for police," a spokesperson said.

Buell said abandoned vessels weren't uncommon in New Zealand and happened for a number of reasons.

Those included people buying cheap boats with dreams of living on them, or sailing around the world, only to realise they were out of their depth.

The San Rosa was an 18-metre, 55-tonne ex-fishing trawler originally owned by Auckland and Sydney-based Sandford Ltd.

It was first launched in 1955.

In November, Local Democracy Reporting revealed its elusive owner did time for a drug offence.

In 2016, McIntosh was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for his part in a cannabis-growing operation at an undisclosed location on the Buller River.

McIntosh and his counterpart accessed the site by boat and the crop was cultivated for personal use and sale.

When police raided his house, drug dogs found two containers at the rear of the property used to store cannabis plants.

McIntosh was also found to be in unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecution required the forfeiture of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, jetboat and trailer, along with either $110,000 or a property he owned.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandGisborne

SHARE

More Stories

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti also wants a moratorium on clear felling practices.

33 mins ago

2:08

Girl, 10, hospitalised after being crushed by log at Gisborne beach

Girl, 10, hospitalised after being crushed by log at Gisborne beach

Juliana Marston fractured her pelvis in two places after being pinned under what her family said was a large forestry log when it rolled in the waves.

Tue, Apr 18

Two 15yo hunters found after spending night in East Coast bush

Two 15yo hunters found after spending night in East Coast bush

Tue, Apr 11

Police searching for two missing hunters on East Coast

Police searching for two missing hunters on East Coast

Mon, Apr 10

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

Mon, Apr 10

3:57

Officials on standby as heavy rain batters Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

Officials on standby as heavy rain batters Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

Sat, Apr 8

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Gore residents welcome review of troubled council

2:29

Gore residents welcome review of troubled council

33 mins ago

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

2:08

Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

51 mins ago

Russell readies for possible name change back to Kororāreka

Russell readies for possible name change back to Kororāreka

6:24pm

'Bit odd' - No sign of boat's owner a year on from abandonment

'Bit odd' - No sign of boat's owner a year on from abandonment

6:04pm

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29

Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29

5:47pm

Secondary school teachers to enter facilitated bargaining with Govt

Secondary school teachers to enter facilitated bargaining with Govt
1
2
3
4
5
6