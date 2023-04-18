Analysis: McKenzie is the form 10 but where does he fit in ABs?

Damian McKenzie’s attacking instincts and ability have never been in doubt, but it is his control which may be impressing All Blacks head coach Ian Foster the most.

That McKenzie, back from his sabbatical, is the form first-five in New Zealand probably isn’t up for debate, either.

He is a big part of why the Chiefs are unbeaten and on top of the table after seven Super Rugby Pacific matches and looming as the competition favourites.

They were in a hole largely of their own making against the Hurricanes at Sky Stadium when 17-8 down after halftime and their discipline an increasing issue, but, led by McKenzie, who scored a late try, they found a way to win via their improved physicality and efficiency and in the end they did it convincingly 33-17.

McKenzie apparently no longer feels the need to throw the wide passes that were picked off early in his All Blacks career.

The 27-year-old has matured significantly and yet for all his good form and influence in a Chiefs team going places, he is unlikely to dislodge Richie Mo’unga as the All Blacks’ top No.10.

Mo’unga, who can lay claim to being one of the most influential Super Rugby players ever, has been more inconsistent at Test level, but he is the incumbent and Foster and company will presumably be building a game plan around him.

Where does that leave McKenzie, who can also play fullback? On the All Blacks reserves bench, presumably.

Beauden Barrett’s struggle for form at No.10 for the Blues won’t necessarily be a big issue for Foster because he is now seen as a fullback by the All Blacks, and his experience and achievements are such that the conservative Foster isn’t likely to want to start an important Test without him.

Richie Mo'unga, left, and Beauden Barrett react to the All Blacks draw against South Africa in Wellington in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

Questions remain around McKenzie and Barrett, however.

One is that after performing such an important role in leading the Chiefs attack – and they will presumably head deep into the playoffs in June – how will he respond to a bench role for the All Blacks and potentially as soon as their first Test of the year against the Pumas in Mendoza in early July?

Can he retain that control along with an expected cutting edge off the bench in Tests? If he can he will provide a key spark to what used to be a point of difference for the All Blacks but has disappointed over the past couple of years.

And the second is whether Barrett, without his usual attacking spark in leading the line for the Blues, can switch to fullback mode in July and beyond.

It may well be that Blues coach Leon MacDonald switches things up here and gives Barrett a hand at transitioning because Stephen Perofeta has been in consistently good form at fullback for the Blues and may get a shot in the No.10 jersey soon.

Shaun Stevenson scores for the Chiefs against Moana Pasifika during the "Super" round in Melbourne last month. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett is at his best when playing off-the-cuff rugby aligned with his attacking instincts – very much like McKenzie. At the moment he appears to be thinking too much and caught in between positions - possibly no surprise given the change he has had to endure at both Super Rugby and Test level.

With Crusaders outside back Will Jordan still to come back from his migraine-type issue (and Foster wary of playing him at fullback, anyway), McKenzie’s teammate Shaun Stevenson could come into the frame as an All Black fullback option.

The free-running Stevenson is playing with confidence and is a huge attacking threat for the competition leaders.

His form is reminiscent of Mark Telea’s for the Blues last season which earned him a start on the right wing for the All Blacks. Telea finished the year as the incumbent No.14.

Elsewhere in the All Blacks backline, Caleb Clarke is probably just in front of Crusader Leicester Fainga’anuku for the race for the No.11 jersey, with Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane locked up in the midfield and Aaron Smith at halfback, although Cam Roigard’s form for the Hurricanes suggests he could be in the frame for a call-up to Foster’s wider squad this year.