Rugby
Four more years - Rieko Ioane commits to All Blacks

9:25am
Rieko Ioane on the charge against the Wallabies at Eden Park last year.

Rieko Ioane on the charge against the Wallabies at Eden Park last year.

Rieko Ioane has become the second All Black to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby until the end of the next Rugby World Cup cycle in 2027.

Ioane, a 26-year-old wing or midfielder who has played 59 Tests, joins hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho in re-committing to the All Blacks. Ioane would have commanded a big salary overseas and there were rumours that he was about to sign with a Japanese club.

He does, however, have a sabbatical clause in his contract which he can exercise in 2025.

“I’m proud to be signing through until 2027,” said Ioane. “I’m grateful to represent the city of Auckland and right now this is the best place for me, my family and my rugby.

“I’m keen to continue building on what we have at the Blues and the All Blacks. I have goals I want to achieve on the domestic and international stage, so this is a commitment to completing those while cementing a legacy.”

There are now 20 All Blacks committed to NZR until after this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“This is great news,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster “Rieko has grown immensely as a person and a player. And having him commit to NZR and the All Blacks for the next four years is a massive boost for our team.”

After making his first-class debut at the age of 17, Ioane started in 50 of his 59 Tests for the All Blacks, was the 2017 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year has also competed at an Olympic Games with the All Blacks Sevens and represented the Māori All Blacks.

“Having Rieko on board for another four years is great news for our game,” said NZR chief executive Mark Robinson. “He is now one of the elite players in international rugby and is constantly growing in all areas.”

