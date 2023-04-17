Queenstown's iconic gondola shutting down for $200m upgrade

A transportation system that's served visitors in our southern tourist mecca for more than 50 years is about to be torn down and replaced.
It's one of the most stunning rides above Queenstown on Bob's Peak, roughly 450 metres high with views to take the breath away.
"I get a bit anxious, but that was really fun," one tourist told 1News.
Another said: "It's pretty sick, it runs pretty smooth."
But now, the current gondola cabins are soon to be history. Part of a wider $200 million project to renovate the attraction which includes bigger gondola cabins from Austria.
"It's been a long time coming, to be honest," Skyline Queenstown general manager Wayne Rose said.
The four-seater cabins will be replaced with 10-seaters.
"From our perspective this will set the business up for the next 30 to 40 years," said Rose.
It's the second major upgrade since the cableway was built in 1967.
The first version, was the first in the Southern Hemisphere and it's still the steepest.
Site manager, Brian Ramsay, helped replace the bubble cabins with the current system in 1987 - now he's back to do it all again.
"We put one on TradeMe to test the water and that went for $5300... we've since uploaded another five."
He hopes around 20 will be up for auction.
