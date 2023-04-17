New Zealand
Man charged after 2 Burger King staff stabbed in South Auckland

8:38am
Burger King Takanini.

Burger King Takanini. (Source: Google Maps)

A man is due to appear in court today after an incident at a Burger King in South Auckland left two staff members seriously injured.

Police say they were called to the scene on Great South Rd, Takanini, just after 3pm yesterday.

The man was found at a nearby location a short time later.

The two injured staff were transported to Middlemore Hospital, both in a serious condition.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with assault with intent to rob and wounds with intend to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB yesterday said he wanted to acknowledge how "alarming and concerning" such an event is to the public.

"These two people were simply doing their jobs and could not have anticipated coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this," he said.'

"We will be supporting them and their families as we move through our investigation and the court process.

"We hope it is reassuring that we have made a quick arrest and will put this person before the courts to be held accountable."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Burger King told 1News, "We are shocked and horrified by this unprovoked attack on our team members at our Takanini restaurant, and we are focussed on supporting them and their families through this truly awful incident."

The spokesperson said the Takanini store has now "increased our security at the store and we are continuing to work closely with the police on their investigation".

"With the matter due to be before the Courts shortly, we aren’t able to provide any further detail or comment at this stage."

