New Zealand
1News

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

33 mins ago
Burger King Takanini.

Burger King Takanini. (Source: Google Maps)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an incident at Burger King Takanini that left two staff seriously injured.

Police were called just after 3pm today to the fast food restaurant on Great South Rd, the alleged offender being found at a nearby location shortly after.

The two injured staff were transported to Middlemore Hospital, both in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said he wanted to acknowledge how "alarming and concerning" such an event is to the public.

"These two people were simply doing their jobs and could not have anticipated coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this," he said.

"We will be supporting them and their families as we move through our investigation and the court process.

"We hope it is reassuring that we have made a quick arrest and will put this person before the courts to be held accountable."

Details of the charges are unconfirmed at this stage.

Burger King NZ has been contacted for comment.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Watch: 3 arrested after stolen Porsche flees police across Waikato

Watch: 3 arrested after stolen Porsche flees police across Waikato

Police say the incident unfolded after a burglary at a home in Auckland's Parnell, where two vehicles were stolen.

6:07pm

0:29

Man arrested after Tauranga store worker assaulted during robbery

Man arrested after Tauranga store worker assaulted during robbery

The incident occurred on April 8 about 3.35pm and saw a number of items stolen from the Cameron Rd store.

3:19pm

Five people injured after two vehicles collide in Waikato

Five people injured after two vehicles collide in Waikato

2:45pm

Exclusive Wayne Brown interview: Flood response, budget cuts, rates

Exclusive Wayne Brown interview: Flood response, budget cuts, rates

1:56pm

16:24

'I'm not a hugger' – Wayne Brown defends his flood response

'I'm not a hugger' – Wayne Brown defends his flood response

11:04am

16:24

Man injured in Dunedin shooting, police investigating

Man injured in Dunedin shooting, police investigating

10:39am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Paul Coll fights back to win Canary Wharf Classic in UK

Paul Coll fights back to win Canary Wharf Classic in UK

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has won the Canary Wharf Classic in London after pulling off a resounding comeback over Joel Makin in four games.

Sat, Mar 18

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Community rallies to celebrate Auckland man's lockdown birthday

Community rallies to celebrate Auckland man's lockdown birthday

September 20, 2021

Man arrested over stolen police car in Christchurch

Man arrested over stolen police car in Christchurch

November 21, 2022

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

Tue, Mar 28

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

6:07pm

Watch: 3 arrested after stolen Porsche flees police across Waikato

0:29

Watch: 3 arrested after stolen Porsche flees police across Waikato

6:00pm

Forty-five per cent of NZ's lakes in 'poor' or worse health - study

3:11

Forty-five per cent of NZ's lakes in 'poor' or worse health - study

5:22pm

Harry 'had heart-to-heart with Charles' before coronation decision

Harry 'had heart-to-heart with Charles' before coronation decision

4:25pm

Deadly fighting between army, paramilitaries in Sudan

1:28

Deadly fighting between army, paramilitaries in Sudan

3:49pm

Rangers search for dingo in WA after toddler attacked

Rangers search for dingo in WA after toddler attacked
1
2
3
4
5
6