Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an incident at Burger King Takanini that left two staff seriously injured.

Police were called just after 3pm today to the fast food restaurant on Great South Rd, the alleged offender being found at a nearby location shortly after.

The two injured staff were transported to Middlemore Hospital, both in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said he wanted to acknowledge how "alarming and concerning" such an event is to the public.

"These two people were simply doing their jobs and could not have anticipated coming to work today and becoming victims in an incident like this," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will be supporting them and their families as we move through our investigation and the court process.

"We hope it is reassuring that we have made a quick arrest and will put this person before the courts to be held accountable."

Details of the charges are unconfirmed at this stage.

Burger King NZ has been contacted for comment.