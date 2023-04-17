New Zealand
2 dead after 2-car crash on Waikato Expressway

6:22am
Two people have died following a two-car crash in Waikato this morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on SH1 at Rangariri just after 4am.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way, however it does appear that one of the cars was travelling the wrong way," police said.

The Waikato Expressway is closed in both directions and diversions have been put in place at Rangariri and Glen Murray.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

