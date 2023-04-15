Health
Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

1:21pm
Nurses and their families marching through the streets of Wellington to demand more staff, better pay and working conditions.

Nurses and their families marching through the streets of Wellington to demand more staff, better pay and working conditions. (Source: 1News)

Nurses gathered across the country today to demand a larger workforce, more resources and more political eyes on their ongoing crisis.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) organised 19 events nationwide for nurses to "march, hear speeches, wave banners and enjoy family-focused activities".

"This is a chance for the public in Aotearoa New Zealand to express their concerns for the well-being of our nurses and their concerns about the future of our health system," NZNO delegate Esther Linklater said in a statement.

At a time when nearly 5000 nurses have registered to work in Australia since August, demands have been laid out for at least 4000 more trained nurses, improved pay and conditions, and addressing disproportionate negative health outcomes for Māori.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter told 1News at a Christchurch rally that nurses have "had enough" and want to see "[actual] numbers, no more promises".

"This is not party political. This is about holding all political parties' feet to the fire on this, every party's gotta come to this and say 'we're gonna deliver front line resourcing that this country needs and the health workforce need'," he said.

Mum and daughter Julie and Eve Tobey were at the same protest, the former being a nurse who said she is feeling the effects of the understaffed environments.

Having been a nurse for only three months, she said she loves her work but wants to see rapid improvements.

"We need more nurses, we need safe staffing and we need it to happen now," she said.

Christchurch Public Hospital aid Mike Gluyas told 1News there is "a number of things to be frustrated about", most prominently staff shortage issues and "delay after delay" in promised funds.

In his eight-and-a-half years on the job, he said a shrinking workforce has been the biggest change he has seen.

"We certainly need quite a few more [nurses] and there's quite a few leaving, going across the Tasman or other countries because things are not right here," he said.

