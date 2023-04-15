New Zealand
Man charged after robbed Chch businesses left 'traumatised'

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
2:50pm
Police say it hopes a "traumatised" small business community in Christchurch will be reassured, after a man has been charged with robbing multiple businesses in the past three weeks.

A search warrant was executed yesterday at an address in James Drive, Woodend, where a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

"It's alleged that the man has been involved in multiple aggravated robberies in the Canterbury area in the past three weeks," police said in a statement.

The man appeared in Christchurch District Court today and was remanded in custody to reappear on May 3.

"We hope that this arrest will provide some reassurance to the small business community, who have been understandably traumatised by the recent robberies," police said.

Yesterday, 1News reported that Christchurch Police were investigating whether a spate of aggravated robberies across the region are linked.

In the most recent incident, an armed man entered a bank on Rangiora's main street.

It follows another aggravated robbery on Sunday at the Normans Road Metro Mart in Strowan.

Police say it is also investigating two more aggravated robberies, one at a Cashmere business on Saturday, April 8, and the other at a store in St Martins on Saturday, March 25.

Police would not confirm if the robberies are related to yesterday’s arrest.

