New image released of knife-wielding robber at Christchurch mall

Police have today released a new image of a man suspected of robbing a currency exchange inside a Christchurch shopping centre at knifepoint this week.

The man walked up to the currency exchange at a Riccarton mall about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

"The man was armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with several thousand Australian and New Zealand dollars," police said in an earlier statement.

"He left the mall through a carpark entrance moments later."

A man captured on CCTV around the time of a robbery at a currency exchange in Riccarton, Christchurch. (Source: Police)

Members of the public were earlier warned to watch out for "anyone in Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and Australian currency".

Anyone with information has been asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.