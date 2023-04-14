Marama Davidson won't stand for Tāmaki Makaurau seat at election

Marama Davidson won't stand for the Tāmaki Makaurau seat at this year's election.

The Green Party co-leader this morning announced she will stand as a list-only candidate.

"This election I have decided to be a list-only candidate so I can focus on leading a strong Green Party campaign alongside James Shaw for the Party Vote all over Aotearoa New Zealand," Davidson said in a statement.

"It also means I can prioritise my ministerial work in violence prevention and kaupapa Māori responses to homelessness for the rest of the term."

Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielson will instead stand as the Green Party candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau at the election in October.

Labour's Peeni Henare is the current MP for Tāmaki Makaurau.

More to come.