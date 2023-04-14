Cowboys homecoming ahead of clash with Warriors

This weekend will be a special homecoming of sorts when the North Queensland Cowboys clash with the Warriors at Mt Smart tomorrow night.

"Being around town has brought back a lot of great memories I’ve had here. I’m excited to be here and keen to get out at Mt Smart Stadium," Cowboys captain Chad Townsend said.

Townsend and teammates Jaymayne Taunoa-Brown and Peta Hiku are all former Warriors relishing being back in Auckland.

Townsend and Hiku were a part of the Warriors side forced to relocate to Australia for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now they're returning to Auckland as Cowboys.

"As someone who has a connection to the jersey I'm really happy for the club – I love the club. They were very good to me and my family," Townsend said.

Also there for the tough years on the road is then interim Warriors coach Todd Payten.

He last visited Auckland in 2020 – boarding the plane to Australia was the last time he was in the country.

"You can see the way the Warriors are playing now at home around their loved ones, the connection they have back with the club and the town – it's showing in their footy," Payten said.

To any Warriors fans, the name Price brings to mind '91 game Warrior Steve Price.

Come Saturday night, his son Riley will be running out for the Cowboys in just his third first grade match.

"I grew up around Mt Smart. I used to be the ball boy for the Warriors back then. It's a bit of a full circle coming back here now," Price said.

The 21-year-old spent 13 years in New Zealand, attending Mount Albert Grammar and playing junior footy at the Mount Albert Lions.

"As a young kid I’ve always dreamed of playing NRL and even better get to play at Mt Smart," Price said.

The Warriors beat the Cowboys 26-12 in Round 3, with North Queensland currently sitting third to last on the ladder.

Townsend and Warriors play maker Shaun Johnson know each other well playing for the Warriors and Sharks together – this weekend, they’re rivals.

"My old mate Shaun playing some of his best football his whole career – look, I’m really happy for him, the team and we are going to have our hands full tomorrow," Townsend said.

Warriors play the North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart tomorrow night.