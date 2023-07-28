Tuivasa-Sheck 'excited' for Warriors return - after one last NPC run

The speakers were pumping, there was plenty of cheering and jeering, and in amongst it all was an Auckland Rugby training ahead of their first NPC game this weekend.

It's a sight that has become familiar to departing star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and one he wants to take with him when he returns to the Warriors next year.

"There's so many little things I've really enjoyed especially — the off-field things," he told 1News, reflecting on his return to rugby.

"On-field, it's all the same — you work hard, you get rewarded for what you put in, that's all the good stuff — but I feel it's the off-field rugby does really well.

"The connecting, getting together — that's the stuff I want to take back to league so that we can grow teams a lot tighter and professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's so many little things I know I can take back."

After finding himself omitted from Ian Foster's Rugby Championship squad this year, fans in both rugby union and rugby league wondered what the three-Test All Black and former Dally M winner would do when his contract with New Zealand Rugby finished later this year.

He then delighted Warriors fans with a confirmation he'd not only be going back to the NRL, but to the Kiwi club he left midway through the Covid-affected 2021 season to chase his black jersey dream.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with the Warriors in July 2021. (Source: Getty)

The Warriors continued to struggle after his departure, finishing 12th in 2021 before barely avoiding the wooden spoon last year but now, under new coach Andrew Webster and with some impactful signings, the Kiwi club is flying high this year, sitting third in the competition and headed for their first NRL playoffs since 2018.

Heading back, Tuivasa-Sheck expects he will play in the centres instead of his old No.1 jersey with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad making fullback his own at the Warriors this season.

"Going back there, the boys have grown so much, the club is doing really well," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm excited to go in and soak it all in and learn what they've been doing and they've got the recipe at the moment and I'll go in there and be a sponge."

Before all that though, Tuivasa-Sheck has one last campaign in rugby union — this year's NPC with Auckland.

While there were rumours of Tuivasa-Sheck potentially being a mid-season pickup for a club in the NRL this year before his Warriors contract comes into effect next season, the 30-year-old wants to finish his rugby union career on his terms.

"I have 13 weeks with this crew and I'm pretty excited about this team," he said.

"To win a championship here would be pretty cool — I'm an Auckland boy, grew up here so that would be something special to leave here with a title for Auckland."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Source: Photosport)

He's not lying — on Saturday in their preseason clash against Northland, Auckland have named a stacked lineup featuring Super Rugby regulars such as Zarn Sullivan, Harry Plummer and Salesi Rayasi in their backline while also handing starts to New Zealand Sevens products Che Clark and Caleb Tangitau. All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao will also start at tighthead in his long-awaited return from injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuivasa-Sheck said all that talent around him was one of the main reasons he was able to transition to rugby.

"I've had to really lean on players, where as before [in rugby league] I was giving out the answers and people would come to me, now I have to lean on some younger boys."

He jokingly added it took some time for that advice to come through though.

"I remember just training and running with the boys and I would do something and I could tell that I was doing it wrong but they were too shy to say something, so I had to say, 'boys, don't forget, I'm a rookie, you might see me in a different way but I'm a rookie and I want to learn so please put me on show or blow me up if I'm not doing it right because that's the best way I learn'.

"And credit to them — I was able to don a black jersey which was the ultimate dream for me and it was all because of the boys here that were helping me from Auckland, day one."

Now those days are numbered but he still plans to cherish each one.

Pumping speakers and all.

ADVERTISEMENT

To see Jessica Dermody's full interview with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, watch below: