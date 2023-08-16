Rugby
1News

Webster's ways at Warriors attracts attention from Highlanders

8:15pm

As the Warriors fly high in third on the NRL ladder, the bandwagon only continues to grow. But they aren't just attracting new fans – in fact, other teams from other codes are now also paying attention.

The Warriors have gone through some rough seasons, especially recently, but appear to have come out the other side under new coach Andrew Webster and the culture he’s instilled at the club.

Webster’s ways have intrigued Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody in particular, who 1News spotted at today’s Warriors training with the Super Rugby Pacific season well and truly over.

It was a tough season for Dermody and the Highlanders with the southern side the only Kiwi team to miss this year’s playoffs having spent recent years trying to recreate their stunning 2015 campaign that ended in their first, and only, title.

Clarke Dermody.

Clarke Dermody. (Source: Photosport)

Dermody joked his trip to Mt Smart was more than just “jumping on the bandwagon”.

“There's definitely been a change in the last couple of years, so I guess [we’re] trying to tap into why and how that's happened,” Dermody said.

“We're in the position at the Highlanders where we need to make a change as well.”

Dermody said he’s already picked up on some of Webster’s techniques while noting his personal style.

“I enjoy his presence around the group so it's pretty clear who the boss is but he gives the other coaches an opportunity to do their thing as well,” he said.

“There's a lot of involvement on the field as well.”

Webster told Breakfast earlier this season his style was influenced by Penrith coach Ivan Cleary, whose team currently sit at the top of the competition pursuing a third-straight NRL title.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster. (Source: Photosport)

"You look at Ivan's manner, how relaxed and calm he is... I think his manner suits the culture here, I think he works with the player instead of against them or standing over the top of the player, so I think I've learned a lot about that from Ivan," Webster said at the time.

"I'm not that guy that's gonna yell and scream at them, I can be strong but I'll work with the player and talk to him, tell them what they're doing wrong.”

The presence of another Warriors mentor will be honoured this Friday with the stadium to be re-named Daniel Anderson stadium for the game against Manly in honour of their former coach who has been left paralysed after a bodysurfing accident last year.

Webster said Anderson’s presence is still felt at the club.

“So many players that are on our staff have been coached by him and they just talk so fondly of their memories and how good he was as a coach and so we need to honour that,” Webster said.

“Personally, I've gone and had coffees with him and he's been a mentor for me too.”

A win would no doubt honour him – while keeping all those from other codes interested in their progress.

RugbyLeagueWarriorsHighlandersNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Benji Marshall poised for early Wests Tigers takeover

Benji Marshall poised for early Wests Tigers takeover

Tim Sheens is reported to stand down as Wests Tigers coach, expediting Marshall's ascension into the hotseat at the struggling NRL club.

3:01pm

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

NRL star Tevita Pangai Jr set for shock switch to boxing

The 27-year-old informed the Bulldogs of his desire to focus on family and fighting this week and will continue to work with them on the details of his exit.

Tue, Aug 15

Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

Sun, Aug 13

0:59

Warriors up to third after battling to subdue Tigers in Hamilton

Warriors up to third after battling to subdue Tigers in Hamilton

Sun, Aug 13

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

Benji Marshall hails sacrifice of Warriors during pandemic

Thu, Aug 10

2:09

Jamie Joseph to return to lead Highlanders next year

Jamie Joseph to return to lead Highlanders next year

Thu, Aug 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

BREAKING

One ticket wins $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

11 mins ago

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

Ship sets sail from England to retrace Darwin's voyage

26 mins ago

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

Victoria cops investigated over non-binary clothes allowance scam

41 mins ago

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

56 mins ago

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

NZ denied FIFA boss Infantino police escort during World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

Nelly Furtado making music comeback with old collaborators

The 44-year-old singer announced she is making a 'healing' return to music with a new song involving Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

41 mins ago

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

MIxed accounts allege a diner may have been drunk and aggressive, but also that he was falsely accused of bothering guests like Lionel Messi.

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

4:22pm

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

3:12pm

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

5:00am