Webster's ways at Warriors attracts attention from Highlanders

As the Warriors fly high in third on the NRL ladder, the bandwagon only continues to grow. But they aren't just attracting new fans – in fact, other teams from other codes are now also paying attention.

The Warriors have gone through some rough seasons, especially recently, but appear to have come out the other side under new coach Andrew Webster and the culture he’s instilled at the club.

Webster’s ways have intrigued Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody in particular, who 1News spotted at today’s Warriors training with the Super Rugby Pacific season well and truly over.

It was a tough season for Dermody and the Highlanders with the southern side the only Kiwi team to miss this year’s playoffs having spent recent years trying to recreate their stunning 2015 campaign that ended in their first, and only, title.

Clarke Dermody. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dermody joked his trip to Mt Smart was more than just “jumping on the bandwagon”.

“There's definitely been a change in the last couple of years, so I guess [we’re] trying to tap into why and how that's happened,” Dermody said.

“We're in the position at the Highlanders where we need to make a change as well.”

Dermody said he’s already picked up on some of Webster’s techniques while noting his personal style.

“I enjoy his presence around the group so it's pretty clear who the boss is but he gives the other coaches an opportunity to do their thing as well,” he said.

“There's a lot of involvement on the field as well.”

Webster told Breakfast earlier this season his style was influenced by Penrith coach Ivan Cleary, whose team currently sit at the top of the competition pursuing a third-straight NRL title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors coach Andrew Webster. (Source: Photosport)

"You look at Ivan's manner, how relaxed and calm he is... I think his manner suits the culture here, I think he works with the player instead of against them or standing over the top of the player, so I think I've learned a lot about that from Ivan," Webster said at the time.

"I'm not that guy that's gonna yell and scream at them, I can be strong but I'll work with the player and talk to him, tell them what they're doing wrong.”

The presence of another Warriors mentor will be honoured this Friday with the stadium to be re-named Daniel Anderson stadium for the game against Manly in honour of their former coach who has been left paralysed after a bodysurfing accident last year.

Webster said Anderson’s presence is still felt at the club.

“So many players that are on our staff have been coached by him and they just talk so fondly of their memories and how good he was as a coach and so we need to honour that,” Webster said.

“Personally, I've gone and had coffees with him and he's been a mentor for me too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A win would no doubt honour him – while keeping all those from other codes interested in their progress.