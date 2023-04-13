New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

A new Harry Potter television series announced today will see fans of the wizarding world return to Hogwarts with a brand new cast.

Earlier today, HBO Max - HBO's streaming platform - teased followers on Twitter, saying their "Hogwarts letter is here".

Attached to the tweet is a 30-second video of the announcement, featuring the franchise's iconic theme first heard in the 2001 film adaption Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

"Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax," the tweet read.

The new adaptation of J.K. Rowling's book series will feature a new cast and, like the film series, will be released over several years, each season being based off of a novel.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery's new streaming platform Max, also revealed earlier today.

The service will be released on May 24 and will be a merger between the conglomerate's current platforms, HBO Max and Discovery+, which will remain live in the meantime.

Neither HBO Max or Discovery+, launched in 2020 and 2021 respectively, are currently available in New Zealand.

It is unclear at this stage if Max will be available in Aotearoa at launch.