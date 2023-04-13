New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

A new Harry Potter television series announced today will see fans of the wizarding world return to Hogwarts with a brand new cast.
Earlier today, HBO Max - HBO's streaming platform - teased followers on Twitter, saying their "Hogwarts letter is here".
Attached to the tweet is a 30-second video of the announcement, featuring the franchise's iconic theme first heard in the 2001 film adaption Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
"Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax," the tweet read.
The new adaptation of J.K. Rowling's book series will feature a new cast and, like the film series, will be released over several years, each season being based off of a novel.
The announcement comes hot off the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery's new streaming platform Max, also revealed earlier today.
The service will be released on May 24 and will be a merger between the conglomerate's current platforms, HBO Max and Discovery+, which will remain live in the meantime.
Neither HBO Max or Discovery+, launched in 2020 and 2021 respectively, are currently available in New Zealand.
It is unclear at this stage if Max will be available in Aotearoa at launch.
